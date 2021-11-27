Marc Walsh makes exit from Derry City

Marc Walsh, who has left Derry City. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile
Marc Walsh has left Derry City, the Candystripes have confirmed.
Walsh signed a one-year deal at the Brandywell at the start of the 2021 season.
The Loughanure man departed Swansea City in June 2020 before moving to Derry.
Injury curtailed Walsh’s involvement on Foyleside this year and the former Gweedore Celtic schoolboy is on the lookout for a new club.
Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins said: “Marc was very unlucky at times too, but Derry fans did get a chance to see how good he was just before the end of the season.”
Former Finn Harps player Raffaele Cretaro, who was Higgins’ number two, has also left his role.
