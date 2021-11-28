Donegal Town stay top after latest win - here's the Donegal League roundup

Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division



Donegal Town 2

Glenea United 0

Glenea made the long journey to the Hospital Field and could have been one up through McGeever only for keeper Mulreany getting down smartly.

Donegal took the lead on the stroke of half time through Stephen Graham who reacted quickest to stab home after great skill by Joe McIntyre.

Glenea started stronger in the second half. McGeever again was causing all sorts of problems through his strong running but it was Donegal who doubled their lead.

Great work by Calum Gallagher and Joe McIntyre teed it up for Stephen Graham.



Keadue Rovers 4

Drumkeen United 0

Due to good goalkeeping from Drumkeen and near misses from Keadue the score was 0-0 at half time.

Play was delayed for some time during the first half due to an injury to Sean Doherty of Drumkeen.

The second half started with Keadue on top again and they finally made the break through around the 60th minute when Mark Forker scored with a brilliant chip from the edge of the box. Ten minutes later, Keadue were 2-0 up when Jay Doherty scored from a rebound.

Barry Curran scored the third goal for Keadue with a neat finish while Aaron McCafferty converted the fourth.

Temple Domestic Appliances Division One



Gweedore Celtic 1

St. Catherines 1

Tommy Diver fired Gweedore Celtic in front with a superb long-range effort in the 40th minute.

Diver had been denied earlier in the game when Kevin Martin saved his free-kick.

St. Catherines almost equalised before the break when Darragh Murrin's effort was well saved by Michael McKelvey.

The second half was dominated by the away team but they found a Gweedore defence well marshalled by Colin Mc Nicholls and John Paul Gallagher.

St. Catherines scored in the 60th minute when Conor Doherty struck from 20 yards to beat McKelvey.

Despite all their possession the away team were unable to get that important second goal although Kyle McGeoghan came closest in injury time when his mazy run and shot was blocked by McNicholls.

Ballybofey United 3

Drumoghill F.C. 0

Ballybofey gave their season a jolt when they overcame Drumoghill at Dreenan.

It remained honours-even at the interval with neither side able to take any chances that came their way.

Five minutes into the second-half Jude Patton put Ballybofey into the lead.

Drumoghill were always loitering and ever likely to claim a share of the spoils as the game entered the closing stages.

Karlos Reukl settled the United nerves however with two late goals, another man who Ballybofey will need as they try to kick-start their season.





Kerrykeel ’71 3

Cranford United 1

Kerrykeel dominated from the start and took an early lead when Bernard McGettigan crossed for Paddy Carr to head home into the top corner.

Kerrykeel made it two on the stroke of half time when Paddy Heraghty headed home from a superb Mark McAteer corner.

Kerrykeel wrapped up the points on 80 minutes when McAteer tapped home after great work from Darren Mc Elwaine in the middle.

Cranford did pul a goal back when Oisin Purdy fired a half volley into the top corner leaving Eoin McGonigle with no chance in the Kerrykeel goal.

Rathmullan Celtic 1

Raphoe Town 0

James Gallagher’s goal saw Rathmullan Celtic edge Raphoe Town at the Flagpole Field.

Eamonn Sheridan's side were perhaps unfortunate to go in level at the break as Kieran Gorman's header was chalked off on the stroke of the interval by referee Gerard Devine.

Rathmullan started the second half purposefully and they were rewarded in some style on 50 minutes. Alan Boal fed Eamonn Sheridan on the edge of the box and the Hoops player/boss laid the ball into space for full-back Gallagher to fire to the top corner.

Dara Patton came closest to doubling the lead, but his low curling shot was palmed to safety.

Rathmullan had Kevin Doran sent off five minutes from the end and it took a fine save from Shaun Gallagher to deny Ryan McCullagh an equaliser.

Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two



Letterkenny Rovers 2

Letterbarrow Celtic 1

Both sides started the game well and Letterbarrow created the first shot which resulted in a great save by Rovers' keeper Blake Forkan.

On 35 minutes a Caolan Mc Connell cross found David O'Donnell in the box who failed to hit the target.

Letterkenny Rovers were awarded a penalty on 60 minutes after Patrik Gahir was fouled in the area, Nathan Plumb slotted the penalty home.

On 71 minutes, excellent work by Kealan Dunleavy on the right side helped set up Plumb who slotted in his second with a side foot finish.

On 78 minutes Rovers were awarded another penalty, this time for handball but Plumb hit the post and Letterbarrow cleared.

In the 91st minute, Letterbarrow pulled a goal back through Daniel Meehan who found himself unmarked in the box to head home.

Ulster Junior Shield

Glencar Celtic 2

Moville F.C. 1

Moville struck first when Michael McCarron converted from the penalty spot after a mix-up in the Glencar box.

Glencar found the equaliser just before half-time when Ciaran Maloney got on the end of a Shane Hilley cross to head beyond the keeper.

Glencar grabbed the winner with 25 minutes to go through a good hit from Shane Hilley.

Buncrana Res 4

Oldtown Celtic 3

Buncrana took the lead after an excellent Gerard Boyle cross was headed home by Hugh Aaron McGonagle in the 12th minute.

Boyle made it two-nil with a sublime volley across the keeper to the bottom corner. But the visitors settled and reduced the deficit on 25 minutes following a well worked corner when McGinley headed home.

Oldtown continued to press and equalised when Cleary rose highest to head home a free kick past Oran McBride in the Hearts goal.

The home side regained the initiative when Boyle wriggled past two defenders before slotting low to the corner to put the Hearts 3-2 ahead.

On the stroke of half time hesitant defending by the visitors saw Christy McKinley pounce to drill home.

Oldtown reduced the deficit to the minimum when substitute Mongan fired past McBride on 74 minutes.



Culdaff FC 4

Gweedore United 4 (aet, Gweedore win 5-4 on pens)

Culdaff got off to a dream start when they took the lead in the fourth minute when Jack McLaughlin riffled in from 25 yards.

Gweedore hit back and equalised on the half hour mark when a scramble in the area resulted in Stephen McFadden (D) getting possession and feeding namesake Stephen McFadden who drilled past Martin McLaughlin to the bottom corner.

The home side regained the lead with a stunning twenty five yards Dillon Ruddy free kick to the top corner to leave them ahead at the break.

The visitors got back on terms in the 58th minutes when Paul Doogan advanced on the right and is cross was turned in by a defender.

Gweedore took the lead for the first time when McFadden poked the ball past the advancing McLaughlin.

On 73 minutes Gweedore notched a fourth in fortuitous fashion when an attempted clearance was sliced by a defender and the ball looped over McLaughlin and into the net.

Culdaff reduced the deficit on 79 minutes after Sean O Neill flicked home a corner at the near post in the 79th minute.

Two minutes later substitute Josh Conlon was upended inside the area and Aiden Cunningham cooly converted to make it four all.

Extra time failed to produce any further goals and Gweedore edged it on penalties to advance .



Lagan Harps 2

Redcastle 3

A strong second half performance from Redcastle saw them through to the next round.

Lagan took an early lead when Ronan Carlin fired home from a narrow angle on seven minutes. Redcastle scored straight away at the start of the second half with Drew McKinney finishing well.

Lagan regained the lead on 52 minutes when they were awarded a penalty, Ross Hamlyn converting.

Ronan Hoy equalised two minutes later when he lobbed the keeper from wide on the right. Redcastle began to take control and Lagan keeper Frank Carberry pulled off a couple of good stops in quick succession.

However, Redcastle swooped on a poor pass outside the Lagan area and Stephen Grant finished well.



Old Orchard Saturday Division Two



Drumbar F.C. 3

Castlefin Celtic Reserves 0

Drumbar took hold midway through the first half as they took the lead when Robbie Murphy steered home at the back post from Josh McCrea’s cross.

It was soon 2-0 when Adam Gillespie broke well down the right to reach the by-line to deliver a low cross in to the feet of Vinny Breslin to fire home.

Drumbar eventually managed to put the game beyond doubt when Vinny Breslin's effort ended up at the feet of Robbie Murphy and he fired home.



Drumoghill F.C. Reserves 4

Ballybofey United Reserves 3

Gareth Temple headed Drumoghill ahead, but an own goal brought Ballybofey level.

Drumoghill went ahead again when Odhran Donnelly scored straight from a corner to go in ahead at the break.

Drumoghill were on top again in the second half and got the third from the penalty spot from Gareth Temple.

Evan Bonner added a fourth to put Drumoghill in command.

Ballybofey rallied late on with a Vinnie Toye own goal giving them hope and they added a second minutes later to set up a hectic last few minutes.

Jay Wosser was the hero for Drumoghill late on, making a fantastic save in the last minute.

Dunlewey Celtic 4

St. Catherines Reserves 2

Dunlewey were awarded a penalty on ten minutes when Keith Sweeney was brought down in the area. Sweeney stepped up to slot the ball home and put the hosts one up.

Dunlewey continued to attack and were rewarded for their attacking play when Joseph Devenney was brought down to win Dunlewey another spot-kick. Keith Sweeney stepped up again and slotted home for his second goal.

Dunlewey had another few chances in the game but could not capitalise and St. Catherines began to string a few attacks together and were awarded a penalty of their own which was put away neatly by James Callan.

St. Catherines continued to pile on the pressure and were rewarded when they broke through one on one with the keeper to bring the scores level through Calvin Mooney.

Keith Sweeney completed his hat-trick just before the break to put Dunlewey 3-2 up for half time. Dunlewey secured the win when they got their fourth when St. Catherines conceded an own goal.