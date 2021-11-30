Search

30 Nov 2021

LyIT defeat DkIT to secure home CUFL semi-final

LyIT defeat DkIT to secure home CUFL semi-final

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Letterkenny Institute of Technology assured themselves of a home semi-final in Division One of the CUFL.

Letterkenny Institute of Technology 3

Dundalk Institute of Technology 0

A trio of second-half goals secured a win over Dundalk at the Port Road.

Shane Byrne’s team have had a fine start to the 2021-22 campaign and are unbeaten so far with an opening day draw their only blemish.

Joel Bradley-Walsh, Mark McFadden and Oran Brogan netted the goals.

LyIT will have a home semi-final in February.


Letterkenny Institute of Technology: Matthew Gallagher, Lee McLaughlin, Fionn McClure, Kieran Farren, Joel Bradley-Walsh, Stephen Doherty, Adam McCaffrey, Charlie White, Liam Walsh, Mark McFadden, Pat Loughrey. Subs: Oran Brogan, Sean McBride, Conor Gormley, Fionnan Coyle, Damien Duffy, Joel Gorman, Jordan Gallagher.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media