LyIT defeat DkIT to secure home CUFL semi-final

Letterkenny Institute of Technology assured themselves of a home semi-final in Division One of the CUFL.
Letterkenny Institute of Technology 3
Dundalk Institute of Technology 0
A trio of second-half goals secured a win over Dundalk at the Port Road.
Shane Byrne’s team have had a fine start to the 2021-22 campaign and are unbeaten so far with an opening day draw their only blemish.
Joel Bradley-Walsh, Mark McFadden and Oran Brogan netted the goals.
LyIT will have a home semi-final in February.
Letterkenny Institute of Technology: Matthew Gallagher, Lee McLaughlin, Fionn McClure, Kieran Farren, Joel Bradley-Walsh, Stephen Doherty, Adam McCaffrey, Charlie White, Liam Walsh, Mark McFadden, Pat Loughrey. Subs: Oran Brogan, Sean McBride, Conor Gormley, Fionnan Coyle, Damien Duffy, Joel Gorman, Jordan Gallagher.
