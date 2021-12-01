Double hat-trick for Curragh Athletic striker

Calvin Bradley scored SIX times - a hat-trick in each half - for Curragh Athletic on Sunday.

Bradley netted six goals in Curragh’s 7-0 win over Glenree United in Division Two of the Donegal League.

Bradley has returned to Curragh after three seasons at Cappry Rovers.

“It’s good to be back playing with my local club again,” Bradley told Donegal Live.

“It was just one of those days when everything seemed to go right. Everything I hit went in - you don’t always get days like that.”

Bradley is a former Finn Harps Under-19 player and was a centre-back in his formative years.

In his first season at Cappry, he played up front and was the top scorer in Division One, winning Player of the Year to lead them back to the Premier Division.

Bradley had been focussing on his GAA commitments with Red Hughs but has returned to his hometown club in the Donegal League again.

A penalty got Bradley’s sequence started on Sunday and he had his first hat-trick bagged by the 35th minute.

Matthew McConnell headed home a fourth before half-time before Bradley continued his memorable afternoon by adding three more in the second half,

The Billy Sweeney-managed Curragh are on nine points, four points off second-placed Lagan Harps.