Luke O'Donnell plays as Ireland U15s draw with Mexico in Spain

Luke O'Donnell played as the Republic of Ireland Under-15s drew 0-0 with Mexico in Spain.
The Derry City defender started and played 68 minutes of the opening game of the Federations Cup Tournament at the Campas de Futbol Oliva Nova on Thursday.
Ireland struck the woodwork three times during the encounter in an impressive display by Jason Donohue's side.
Ireland face Spain on Sunday and Poland on Tuesday.
O'Donnell played for his native Cockhill Celtic before signing for Derry and has forced a regular spot on the Irish squad.
