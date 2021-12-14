Search

14 Dec 2021

Mark Anthony McGinley commits for another year at Finn Harps

Chris McNulty

sport@donegallive.ie

Mark Anthony McGinley believes Finn Harps are capable of mixing it with some of the top sides in the Premier Division.

McGinley has re-signed for the 2022 season, news that will come as a real boost for Harps followers.

McGinley will be back for a fourth season at Finn Park after playing 33 times this year.

Although Harps were in a relegation scrap until the final night of the season, they recorded wins over the Division’s top five during the year.

“We’ve tried to kick on bit by bit since I rejoined the club in 2019 and hopefully we can keep that going now into the next year,” McGinley said.

“It’ll be a tough division again with Shelbourne and UCD coming up but we definitely showed that we’re capable of mixing it with anyone last season so I’m excited to get back now in January.”

The Ards native was the Finn Harps Player of the Year in 2019 and 2020.

He joins Barry McNamee, Ryan Rainey, Dave Webster and Ryan Connolly in signing another deal at the club.

