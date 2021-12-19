Search

19 Dec 2021

Dan Hawkins becomes latest Shelbourne recruit from Finn Harps

Dan Hawkins becomes latest Shelbourne recruit from Finn Harps

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Dan Hawkins has become the third player to swap Finn Harps for newly-promoted Shelbourne.

The 20-year-old Welshman joins Mark Coyle and Sean Boyd in movie to the 2021 First Division champions, now managed by former Republic of Ireland winger Damien Duff.

Hawkins made nine League appearances, including five starts, after joining Harps in July. His only goal in Harps’ colours was in a 2-1 win over Bohemians at Dalymount Park in September.

“I can’t wait to get going,” Hawkins said of his move to Shels.

“I’m buzzing to get over and start what is a brilliant opportunity for myself. Learning about the project from Damien and management has been really exciting and we want to push up as high as possible in the league. The sky’s the limit for us as a group.”

Hawkins was previously on the books of Swansea City and Hull City while he spent two years at Salford City.

Duff said of his new recruit: “Dan has had a great footballing education with clubs in the UK. He then went and impressed in the second half of the season last year in the League Of Ireland. He is highly technical and will bring another dimension to our attacking play.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media