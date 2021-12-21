Harps fundraiser scores over €10,000 for Donegal Down Syndrome

Adrian Ferry with members of Donegal Down Syndrome
A novel fundraiser by a Finn Harps fan has raised just over €10,000 for Donegal Down Syndrome.
Harps unveiled a new third strip in March with the logo of Donegal Down Syndrome, Harps’ official charity partner in 2021, emblazoned on the front.
Ballybofey-based Harps nut Adrian Ferry pledged to donate €2 to Donegal Down Syndrome for every League goal scored by Ollie Horgan’s team.
A target of €3,500 was almost trebled by the time the sums were totted.
Last week, Adrian visited Donegal Down Syndrome at their Exercise Club in the Aura Leisure Centre to present the final proceeds.
In all, €10,004 was raised with donors from all across the League of Ireland and even from some supporters of teams abroad.
Finn Harps also donated €10 from every sale of the third shirt to Donegal Down Syndrome.
