Will Seymore bids a fond farewell to Finn Harps

Will Seymore has become the latest player to leave Finn Harps.

The 29-year-old American bid farewell to Harps via Twitter tonight.

Seymore joined Harps in January having spent 2020 at Sligo Rovers and made a big contribution.

“Easily the best year of my career so far,” Seymore tweeted.

“I just wanted to thank from the bottom of my heart, the club, manager, staff and fans that welcomed me and supported and signed me when no one wanted me and helped me turn my career from low to high.

“Grateful for how the club supported and treated me and my wife as family! It was a good year and I know Harps will push on and keep building on this year!

“Wishing all my teammates, fans and staff at the club the very best going forward!”

Harps have seen Shane McEleney (Derry City), Mark Coyle, Sean Boyd and Dan Hawkins (all Shelbourne) depart since the end of the season, while doubts remain over the futures of several other key players from the 2021 squad.

Seymore has not announced his next destination yet.