24 Jan 2022

Touching tributes remember Kerrykeel soccer icon John Joe McAteer

The Kerrykeel 71 Club founder member and long-time manager died on Christmas Eve

Marty McAteer and Hughie Walsh receive a presentation from Enda Sheridan to remember the late John Joe McAteer (inset)

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

23 Jan 2022 11:19 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Donegal League icon John Joe McAteer was remembered with a touching tribute on Sunday.

Kerrykeel 71 Club played their first game since the passing of their founding member.

On Christmas Eve, John Joe passed away peacefully at his home at Gortnatra, Kerrykeel. He was a lifelong member and a long-time manager of the club.

Before Sunday’s derby game at Flagpole Park, hosts Rathmullan Celtic made a special presentation.

Rathmullan’s Enda Sheridan made a presentation to Marty McAteer, John Joe’s son, and Hughie Walsh, John Joe’s son-in-law, of a Rathmullan jersey in memory of a man that left an indelible mark on the game of football in Donegal.

Peggy McAteer, John Joe’s widow who has also given a lifetime of service to the club and the Donegal League, was present at the game and was presented with a bunch of flowers by Rathmullan.

A minute’s silence was observed before kick-off.

Eoin Sheridan's glancing header midway through the second half won the game for Rathmullan Celtic in a tough contest at The Flagpole Field.

Near neighbours Kerrykeel and Rathmullan, alongside Fanad United, are tied on 18 points, just a point off leaders St Catherine’s.

