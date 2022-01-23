Touching tributes remember Kerrykeel soccer icon John Joe McAteer

Marty McAteer and Hughie Walsh receive a presentation from Enda Sheridan to remember the late John Joe McAteer (inset)
Donegal League icon John Joe McAteer was remembered with a touching tribute on Sunday.
Kerrykeel 71 Club played their first game since the passing of their founding member.
On Christmas Eve, John Joe passed away peacefully at his home at Gortnatra, Kerrykeel. He was a lifelong member and a long-time manager of the club.
Before Sunday’s derby game at Flagpole Park, hosts Rathmullan Celtic made a special presentation.
Rathmullan’s Enda Sheridan made a presentation to Marty McAteer, John Joe’s son, and Hughie Walsh, John Joe’s son-in-law, of a Rathmullan jersey in memory of a man that left an indelible mark on the game of football in Donegal.
Peggy McAteer, John Joe’s widow who has also given a lifetime of service to the club and the Donegal League, was present at the game and was presented with a bunch of flowers by Rathmullan.
A minute’s silence was observed before kick-off.
Eoin Sheridan's glancing header midway through the second half won the game for Rathmullan Celtic in a tough contest at The Flagpole Field.
Near neighbours Kerrykeel and Rathmullan, alongside Fanad United, are tied on 18 points, just a point off leaders St Catherine’s.
Cllr Micheál Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig is studying cookery as part of a project to help food outlets in the area put the parish of Annagry on the map as a food destination
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.