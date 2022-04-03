All the reports: Donegal League season reaches climax

With the business end of the season upon us, there was action aplenty in the Donegal League over the weekend

Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division

Convoy Arsenal 3

Glenea United 6

Convoy Arsenal welcomed Glenea United to Orchard Park in a must win match for the home side to keep alive a mathematical chance of remaining in the Premier League with a couple of games left to play.

Within three minutes Convoy found themselves two down with John Mc Fadden scoring both, the first a lovely half volley and the second finishing after some good work by Darren Mc Geever on the wing. James Connolly had a shot saved by Oran Craig in the Glenea nets on the 6th minute and shortly after that Connolly set up JP Malley with Craig pulling off a fine save to keep the home side at bay.

On the 23rd minute the ball fell to John McFadden, seeing the Convoy keeper off his line, McFadden chipped from distance with Matthew Gallagher back peddling and tipping the ball over the bar.

Glenea got their third of the match in the 35th minute with a Darren Mc Geever header from a corner kick. Convoy pulled one back at the start of the second half with Darren Harvey putting in a looping cross that found its’ way to the back of the net. Glenea restored their 3-goal lead with John Mc Fadden getting his hat-trick from the penalty spot. Convoy scored two goals in quick succession with substitute Darren Gibson breaking up play in the middle of the park and the ball falling to James Connolly with a breaking run up the middle and calmly slotting home and another substitute Mickey Melaugh volleying home one minute later leaving the score 4-3 with 17 minutes left to play. Convoy pushed for an equaliser but Glenea countered with Ciaran Mc Geady scoring with a header and substitute Kyle Mc Mullan scoring with the last kick of the game,

Keadue Rovers 1

Kilmacrennan Celtic 1

Keadue Rovers played out their final home league game of the season with this 1-1 draw against title chasing Kilmacrennan Celtic.

At the end of the first half Keadue almost took the lead against the run of play when Oran Fallon ran on to a through ball but had his shot parried wide by the keeper.

The same player had another good chance on the half time whistle but again his shot was saved. Into the second half and with the wind at their backs, Keadue got on top with a fair bit of possession. Calum Boyle shot wide on fifty-two minutes and they looked the more likely to take the lead. Kilmacrennan's very experienced substitute Philip Buchanan was proving difficult to handle and just after the hour he worked an opening for himself, hitting against the post but up popped Terence Shields to knock home the rebound at the far post to give Kilmacrennan the lead.

Their continued efforts in pushing back Kilmacrennan were deservedly rewarded when good work by Mark Forker on the edge of the box released the ball to PJ Doogan whose volleyed shot went into the top corner for a fine leveller. The game became really stretched in the final ten minutes as both sides sought a winner.

The closest chance came to Keadue when Peter Mc Gee was through on goal and a coming together with the keeper could've yielded a spot kick but appeals were turned down so at the end of the game it was 1-1.

Kildrum Tigers 4

Drumkeen United 0

It was three points for the home side as they put four past a spirited Drumkeen United. A Daniel Clarke goal in the first half meant the Tigers went in at the break ahead after a fantastic defensive performance from a youthful Drumkeen side. In the second half the home side began to find the gaps as Drumkeen felt the pace and goals were added through Conor Crossan and Oran Higgins. The final goal of the game came through the impressive Aaron O’Donnell.

Temple Domestic Appliances Division One

Cranford United 2

Kerrykeel ’71 F.C. 5

Kerrykeel raced into an early lead, with Johnny Nanny bagging two and James Kerr netting from close range. Ben Fox rifled one into the top corner from the edge of the box to give Cranford a lifeline. Kerrykeel again extended their lead before halftime with Johnny Nanny completing his hat-trick. The second half was a bit of a tighter affair but Johnny Nanny rounded off a great day with another goal, before Connor Mc Fadden found the net with a tidy finish.

Drumoghill F.C. 0

Ballybofey United 2

Ballybofey took all three points from this encounter at The Moss thanks to strikes in each half from Barrie Mc Ghee and Jude Patton. The visitors were in control for much of the game with Drumoghill struggling to get into any kind of rhythm.

Colm Gardiner and Peter Mc Glynn were lively in midfield but struggled to create any openings against a resolute Ballybofey rearguard that was well marshalled by Niall Mc Closkey and Shaun Mc Gowan. The goals, when they did arrive, were similar in their execution as Ballybofey exploited the off side to perfection. They opened the scoring on 10 minutes when Mc Ghee went clear to leave Lockhart with no chance and clinched the win on 70 minutes when Patton raced onto Ryan Duffy’s pass. Lockhart did manage to block his first effort but the winger was alert to head the rebound beyond Lockhart.

Raphoe Town 1

Rathmullan Celtic 0

In great conditions for football Rathmullan started the brighter. Aaron Hepburn in the Raphoe goal made a great save to tip a dangerous inswinging corner onto bar. As the half went on Raphoe started to grow into game. Raphoe started the second half on the front foot and won a penalty after Keelan Gillen was taken down in the box.

Raphoe hit the post with the resulting spot-kick. Raphoe kept going and took the lead through Conor Friel after a great ball from Craig Kelly set up the move. Rathmullan pushed hard for an equaliser but Raphoe held on for three important points.

St. Catherines 3

Gweedore Celtic 0

The game started at a furious pace and the home side were the first to get dividends from this as superb work down the left and a cross from Josh Maxwell was met by the sweet left foot of Ryan Cunningham and the ball nestled in the top corner for 1-0 just two minutes in. This gave the Saints confidence to push on as they dominated midfield with excellent performances from Ryan Farrell and Odhran Mc Guinness.

The second came from an unlikely source as a long punt into the Gweedore box off the boot of the Saints’ full back saw Fiachra Coyle’s attempted clearing header loop over his goal-keeper for an unfortunate OG on 17minutes. Gweedore rallied and Colin Mc Nicholas started testing the home keeper with an excellent header from the edge of the box. The score remained at 2-0 for half time. St Catherines started the second half with great intent. Their third goal arrived on 70 minutes as Ryan Farrell burst through the middle and laid an inviting pass into the box where Alex Mc Ginley needed no second invitation to strike wonderfully past the Gweedore keeper.

Swilly Rovers 1

Fanad United 2

A 97th minute winner for Fanad in this hard fought local Derby played at Whitestrand. Conor Gormley of Swilly and Eddie O’ Reilly of Fanad both went close in an action packed opening 20 minutes.

Barry Gallagher in the Swilly nets produced a superb double save to deny Eddie O’ Reilly and Kyle Mc Garvey midway through the first half, a half in which Swilly just shaded it. Swilly went ahead on 70 minutes with a fine solo goal by Cameron Gormley. Cillian Mc Elwaine equalised for Fanad on 78 minutes and the winning goal was scored at 97 minutes when Oisin Langan’s free kick was looped home by Eddie O’ Reilly. Swilly were irate at the final whistle at the length of time added on.

Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two

Lagan Harps 1

Gweedore United 3

Lagan's hopes of promotion ended when they were beaten by third placed Gweedore in a tight game in Orchard Park. Gweedore got off to a great start when they took the lead on six minutes.

Ethan Harkin’s free hit the post but Kieran Mc Fadden reacted quickest to knock home the rebound. Lagan had a chance to equalise minutes later when Bernard Mc Menamin got onto a loose ball in the area but shot wide. The rest of the half was tight with Gweedore edging it on chances. Gary Mc Fadden heading a corner on to the top of the cross-bar. The second half was equally hard fought with the deciding incident happening on sixty-two minutes. Gweedore cleared a Lagan corner and when Lagan lost it in midfield they broke to score. Kieran Mc Fadden laid it off to Mark Mc Fadden to finish. Lagan went close when Josh Hay struck the top of the bar but Gweedore killed off the game with a third on seventy-five minutes.

A long free from Ethan Harkin was headed home by Gary Mc Fadden. Lagan got one back when Conur Crossan drove home through a crowded area and he was unlucky again in the last actions when his shot struck the crossbar and bounced out. In the end Gweedore ran out deserving winners. Ethan Harkin and Mark Mc Fadden were Gweedore’s best while for Lagan Conur Crossan was outstanding at right back with Ciaran Quinn and Josh Hay also doing well.

Glencar Inn Saturday Division One

Keadue Rovers Reserves 3

Glenea United Reserves 0

Keadue Reserves moved themselves further up to mid table with a comfortable win over a depleted Glenea side at Saturday in Central Park.

In the thirty seventh minute found the breakthrough when Liam Boyle was fouled and up stepped Luke Neely to tuck the spot kick away. A few minutes later Keadues' Michael Greene had a spectacular effort from long range well saved by the keeper and it was a one goal game at the break. The second half started along a similar vein with Liam Boyle causing problems for Glenea down their wing. Although play was a little scrappier as Keadue played into a strong breeze they were still the only team creating chances and on sixty-four minutes, following a foul on Michael Greene, again up came Luke Neely to fire home for 2-0. The home side upped the tempo from that point and could've had a few more. A few fresh legs were introduced by Keadue late on and one of these, Jason Gillespie, completed the scoring when running on to an original shot by Mark Boyle and tapping over the line to give the home side an easy win.

Milford United Reserves 1

Cappry Rovers Reserves 1

Milford welcomed Cappry to Moyle View Park in perfect conditions for a game. Cappry started well, knocking the ball around for the first 10 minutes, without creating anything dangerous. Milford got to grip with things and took the lead with 20 minutes gone.

A good Ciaran Mc Gettigan through ball found Jason Mc Conigley who’s cross/shot found Corey Lee Blaney running in at the back post to smash home. Minutes later it could have been 2-0 had Corey Lee Blaney’s goal bound shot not taken a deflection of a Cappry defender. Milford finished the half strong with Ciaran Blaney, Killian Mc Bride and Ryan Toye all having chances to extend Milford’s lead.

Cappry were better in the second half and got their equaliser on 65 minutes. A free kick into Milford’s box was knocked down at the back post and Lee Gallen reacted quickest to make it 1-1. A draw was probably a fair result with Ciaran Mc Gettigan and Killian Mc Bride best for Milford.

Strand Rovers 1

Arranmore United -

Arranmore made the short journey over to Maghery to face local rivals Strand Rovers. From the outset both teams jostled for possession as both sides wanted to get the upper hand. Strand struck lucky in the 20th minute as Michael Ward headed home from a corner. The Islanders kept their nerve though and finished the 1st half as the dominant team. The Islanders kept the pressure on in the second half but just couldn't break down the resilient Strand defence.



Old Orchard Saturday Division Two

Drumoghill F.C. Reserves 2

Castlefin Celtic Reserves 2

It finished all square in this one played in perfect conditions at The Moss.

Drumoghill started strongly with Gareth Temple finishing well after being put through by Gavin Johnstone

Drumoghill had chances to extend their lead through Conor Temple and Johnstone but the keeper made two excellent saves to deny them. Castlefin started to look more dangerous as the half progressed and got back into the game midway through the half when Drumoghill failed deal with a long ball forward and the resultant shot was deflected past the luckless Jay Wosser. Castlefin, lifted by the goal, were now on top but failed to create any clearcut chances to make their pressure count. Drumoghill settled again and Gareth Temple had two great chances to put Drumoghill ahead but again the Castlefin keeper denied him well and it was all square at half time. Castlefin started the better in the second half and went ahead ten minutes in after converting a rebounded Shot. Drumoghill had a glorious chance to equalise midway through the half but again the Castlefin keeper made a fabulous save to put Karol McGinley's fine downward header over the bar. Drumoghill had further chances and eventually equalised after Castlefin were reduced to ten men for a foul in the box and Gareth Temple converted the resulting penalty. Drumoghill piled forward in the last ten but Castlefin managed to hold on for a point which is a blow to Joe Mc Laughlin's side's title challenge. Referee: Zach Mc Laughlin

Dunlewey Celtic 2

Ballybofey United Reserves 0

Dunlewey looked to bounce back from their defeat last weekend. The hosts started the game brightly and were on the attack immediately with a few chances in the opening minutes. An injury forced Conor M c Mahon off and Eamonn Collum replaced him and made an immediate impact with a spectacular volley straight into the top corner with his very first touch. Dunlewey went in at the break ahead 1-0 unfortunate not to go in a few more ahead but for a few missed chances. Dunlewey started the second half the way they finished the first on the attack and got a second goal ten minutes into the second half. Dunlewey kept the pressure on but could not capitalise on multiple good chances. Ballybofey had a few chances themselves in the second half but Daniel Roarty kept a clean sheet with one great reflex save from a shot from distance.

Gweedore Celtic Reserves 1

Ramelton Mariners 0

A Conor Boyle goal on the stroke of full time earned the home team all three points against second placed Ramelton Mariners, a result which helped neighbours Dunlewey Celtic extend their lead at the top of the division. In a game of very few chances, dominated by defences, a goal was always likely to win this one. Neither keeper was tested in the first half and in the second half the midfield of Caolan Laux, Liam Wiggins and Ryan Doherty began to dominate the midfield for Celtic but they found the Mariners’ defence hard to penetrate. Mariners had two glorious opportunities when one on one with the keeper but they spurned both chances. They were made to regret these misses when Conor Boyle unleashed a shot from the edge of the box to win it for Gweedore. Good team efforts from both teams with very little to separate them at the final whistle.

Keadue Rovers Reserves 3 v 0 Glenea United Reserves

Keadue Reserves moved themselves further up to mid table with a comfortable win over a depleted Glenea side at Saturday in Central Park. Played in sunny but cool conditions, it was Glenea who had the first good chance when on three minutes a ball played into the box from the left wing was just poked wide at the near post. Keadue settled down a lot after this and on six minutes, a good run from Liam Boyle led to a shot well saved by the Glenea keeper. As it moved towards the middle of the first half both Jack Doherty on the right wing and Liam Boyle on the left wing were creating plenty of chances and one of these almost led to a penalty on twenty-five but was waved away. Shortly after that Luke Neely was through one on one with the keeper but his shot hit the post. A further few chances were to fall Keadue's way around the half hour mark and they were completely dominant in possession but failed to score. In the thirty seventh minute they found the breakthrough when Liam Boyle was fouled and up stepped Luke Neely to tuck the spot kick away. A few minutes later Keadues' Michael Greene had a spectacular effort from long range well saved by the keeper and it was a one goal game at the break. The second half started along a similar vein with Liam Boyle causing problems for Glenea down their wing. Although play was a little scrappier as Keadue played into a strong breeze they were still the only team creating chances and on sixty-four minutes, following a foul on Michael Greene, again up came Luke Neely to fire home for 2-0. The home side upped the tempo from that point and could've had a few more. A few fresh legs were introduced by Keadue late on and one of these, Jason Gillespie, completed the scoring when running on to an original shot by Mark Boyle and tapping over the line to give the home side an easy win. The win almost certainly guarantees Keadue top level football next year and they still have three local home derbies left to finish the season. A team effort for Glenea, while best for Keadue were Luke Neely, Liam Boyle and Michael Greene. Referee: Trevor Hay.

Kildrum Tigers Reserves 1 v 2 Glencar Celtic

(No Report Submitted)

Milford United Reserves 1 v 1 Cappry Rovers Reserves

Milford welcomed Cappry to Moyle View Park in perfect conditions for a game. Cappry started well, knocking the ball around for the first 10 minutes, without creating anything dangerous. Milford got to grip with things and took the lead with 20 minutes gone. A good Ciaran Mc Gettigan through ball found Jason Mc Conigley who’s cross/shot found Corey Lee Blaney running in at the back post to smash home. Minutes later it could have been 2-0 had Corey Lee Blaney’s goal bound shot not taken a deflection of a Cappry defender. Milford finished the half strong with Ciaran Blaney, Killian Mc Bride and Ryan Toye all having chances to extend Milford’s lead. Cappry were better in the second half and got their equaliser on 65 minutes. A free kick into Milford’s box was knocked down at the back post and Lee Gallen reacted quickest to make it 1-1. A draw was probably a fair result with Ciaran Mc Gettigan and Killian Mc Bride best for Milford. Referee: George Montgomery

Strand Rovers 1 v 0 Arranmore United

Arranmore made the short journey over to Maghery to face local rivals Strand Rovers. From the outset both teams jostled for possession as both sides wanted to get the upper hand. Strand struck lucky in the 20th minute as Michael Ward headed home from a corner. The Islanders kept their nerve though and finished the 1st half as the dominant team. The Islanders kept the pressure on in the second half but just couldn't break down the resilient Strand defence.



Old Orchard Saturday Division Two

Drumbar F.C. 0 v 2 Copany Rovers

(No Report Submitted)

Drumoghill F.C. Reserves 2 v 2 Castlefin Celtic Reserves

It finished all square in this one played in perfect conditions at The Moss.

Drumoghill started strongly with Gareth Temple finishing well after being put through by Gavin Johnstone

Drumoghill had chances to extend their lead through Conor Temple and Johnstone but the keeper made two excellent saves to deny them. Castlefin started to look more dangerous as the half progressed and got back into the game midway through the half when Drumoghill failed deal with a long ball forward and the resultant shot was deflected past the luckless Jay Wosser. Castlefin, lifted by the goal, were now on top but failed to create any clearcut chances to make their pressure count. Drumoghill settled again and Gareth Temple had two great chances to put Drumoghill ahead but again the Castlefin keeper denied him well and it was all square at half time. Castlefin started the better in the second half and went ahead ten minutes in after converting a rebounded Shot. Drumoghill had a glorious chance to equalise midway through the half but again the Castlefin keeper made a fabulous save to put Karol McGinley's fine downward header over the bar. Drumoghill had further chances and eventually equalised after Castlefin were reduced to ten men for a foul in the box and Gareth Temple converted the resulting penalty. Drumoghill piled forward in the last ten but Castlefin managed to hold on for a point which is a blow to Joe Mc Laughlin's side's title challenge. Referee: Zach Mc Laughlin

Dunlewey Celtic 2

Ballybofey United Reserves 0

Dunlewey looked to bounce back from their defeat last weekend. The hosts started the game brightly and were on the attack immediately with a few chances in the opening minutes. An injury forced Conor M c Mahon off and Eamonn Collum replaced him and made an immediate impact with a spectacular volley straight into the top corner with his very first touch. Dunlewey went in at the break ahead 1-0 unfortunate not to go in a few more ahead but for a few missed chances. Dunlewey started the second half the way they finished the first on the attack and got a second goal ten minutes into the second half. Dunlewey kept the pressure on but could not capitalise on multiple good chances. Ballybofey had a few chances themselves in the second half but Daniel Roarty kept a clean sheet with one great reflex save from a shot from distance.

Gweedore Celtic Reserves 1

Ramelton Mariners 0

A Conor Boyle goal on the stroke of full time earned the home team all three points against second placed Ramelton Mariners, a result which helped neighbours Dunlewey Celtic extend their lead at the top of the division. In a game of very few chances, dominated by defences, a goal was always likely to win this one. Neither keeper was tested in the first half and in the second half the midfield of Caolan Laux, Liam Wiggins and Ryan Doherty began to dominate the midfield for Celtic but they found the Mariners’ defence hard to penetrate. Mariners had two glorious opportunities when one on one with the keeper but they spurned both chances. They were made to regret these misses when Conor Boyle unleashed a shot from the edge of the box to win it for Gweedore. Good team efforts from both teams with very little to separate them at the final whistle. Referee: Shaun O Donnell