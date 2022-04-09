Search

09 Apr 2022

Donegal represented on Irish squad for Bob Docherty Cup

Players Cache Crumlish and Orlaith Doherty and coach Kaneshia McKinney have traveled to England with the Irish squad

Donegal represented on Irish squad for Bob Docherty Cup

The Republic of Ireland Schools Under-15 Girls squad and management.

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

09 Apr 2022 9:06 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Cache Crumlish and Orlaith Doherty have traveled to Newcastle with the Republic of Ireland Under-15 Schools squad for the 2022 Bob Docherty Cup.

Carndonagh Community School’s Crumlish signed for Sion Swifts last week and is included in Richard Berkeley’s squad.

Drumkeen woman Doherty, a St Columba’s Stranorlar student who plays for the Donegal Women’s League is the other Donegal player on the panel.

Defeat for Donegal trio as Ireland U19s lose to France

France, the third-ranked side in the world, proved too strong for Ireland

Leterkenny woman Kaneshia McKinney, a teacher at Scoil Mhuire in Buncrana, is on Berkeley’s backroom team as a coach. McKinney captains Bonagee United’s senior women’s team.

Ireland face England on Monday afternoon in their opening game before they meet Northern Ireland on Tuesday.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media