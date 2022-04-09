Donegal represented on Irish squad for Bob Docherty Cup

The Republic of Ireland Schools Under-15 Girls squad and management.
Cache Crumlish and Orlaith Doherty have traveled to Newcastle with the Republic of Ireland Under-15 Schools squad for the 2022 Bob Docherty Cup.
Carndonagh Community School’s Crumlish signed for Sion Swifts last week and is included in Richard Berkeley’s squad.
Drumkeen woman Doherty, a St Columba’s Stranorlar student who plays for the Donegal Women’s League is the other Donegal player on the panel.
Leterkenny woman Kaneshia McKinney, a teacher at Scoil Mhuire in Buncrana, is on Berkeley’s backroom team as a coach. McKinney captains Bonagee United’s senior women’s team.
Ireland face England on Monday afternoon in their opening game before they meet Northern Ireland on Tuesday.
