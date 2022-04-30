Vandals force Dunree United to lock up its ground

Rising incidents of anti-social behaviour forced Dunree United to put its home ground under lock.

St Egney’s Park has become a target for vandals in recent weeks.

The Inishowen League club has been hit by incidents of graffiti and littering while advertising hoardings have been ruined.

The Dunree committee have now taken what it says is a ‘difficult decision’ to lock up the venue.

Any members who wish to use the grass pitch or the astro at St Egney’s Park must now do so under the supervision of an adult.

“Unfortunately we were left with limited options,” Dunree said.

“We will continually review this situation and hope to open it again the future.

“We want to remind everyone that the club facilities belong to the community and are for the benefit of the community and we ask that everyone be vigilant when passing the pitch if they see any unauthorised misuse of the facilities.”