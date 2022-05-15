Third for Luke O’Donnell and Ireland U15s in Croatia

Luke O’Donnell and the Republic of Ireland Under-15s finished third at the Vlatko Markovic Tournament in Croatia.

The Buncrana man, who plays for Derry City, was in the starting XI on Sunday when Ireland defeated Wales 5-4 on penalties after a 3-3 thriller.

Goalkeeper Joe Collins was the hero, saving Wales' final spot-kick.

Makenzie Bradbury put Wales into the lead in the eighth-minute, but Niall McAndrew brought Ireland level.

Wales were back in front when Cruz Allen netted from the spot, but Tommy Lillis equalised before half-time.

In the first minute of the second half, Bradbury bagged his second only for James Roche to net a third Ireland equaliser.

It was a busy few days for the Boys in Green.

In Thursday’s opener, O’Donnell was a half-time substitute as the Boys in Green drew 0-0 with Montenegro.

On Friday, O’Donnell played the opening 67 minutes as Ireland hammered Uzbekistan 6-0 in Ludbreg.

Goals on their full Ireland debuts for Matthew Murray and Charlie Hamilton got Ireland on their way before Bez Agbontaen made it 3-0 before half time.

Two goals from Darragh Marshall and another from Christian Donlon-Goncalves gave Jason Donohue's side an impressive victory in their second game in two days.

On Saturday, Ireland were beaten 2-1 by Croatia with O’Donnell coming on as a 71st minute substitute.

Ike Orazi had given Ireland an early lead but an equaliser by Lovo Chelfi and a late winner from Duje Matic were enough to turn the game around.