Search

12 Jun 2022

League of Ireland side to host big English club in a friendly this summer

League of Ireland side to host big English club in a friendly this summer

Cork City will host Michael O'Neill's Stoke City side at Turner's Cross on Saturday, July 9, for a mid-season friendly.

Reporter:

Tom Byrne

18 May 2022 4:26 PM

Email:

tom.byrne@iconicmedia.ie

League of Ireland club Cork City will welcome EFL Championship side Stoke City to Turner's Cross on Saturday, July 9, for a mid-season friendly.

The Leesiders, managed by Colin Healy, currently sit on top of the First Division table alongside John Caulfield's Galway United outfit after 14 games played.

Stoke City, who are under the stewardship of former Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill, finished in 14th place in this year's Championship campaign. 

Former Republic of Ireland players Jon Walters, Glenn Whelan, Shay Given and Stephen Ward all had spells at Stoke City during their careers. James McClean and Nathan Collins were the most recent Irish internationals to play for the Potters.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Gallery:

Moville Community College pupils performing 'It's A Hard Knock Life' in St Eugene's Hall

Multimedia

Gallery:

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media