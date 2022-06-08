In Pictures: Republic of Ireland squad training ahead of Ukraine showdown

The Republic of Ireland face Ukraine in the UEFA Nations League at the Aviva Stadium on Wednesday. Stephen Kenny's side will look to bounce back from their disappointing defeat to Armenia last weekend.
Recap on the Irish squad training in the Aviva Stadium ahead of a crucial Nations League fixture tonight.
Use the next icon below or the arrows above to view the action shots from Tuesday's training session.
