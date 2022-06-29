Irish defender eager to get started at Vincent Kompany's Burnley

Luke McNally admitted he “can’t wait to start” after joining Burnley on a four-year contract.

The 22-year-old Irish defender arrives at Turf Moor for an undisclosed fee from Oxford, where he spent 18 months with the Sky Bet League One side.

He began his professional career with League of Ireland side St Patrick’s Athletic and had a loan spell with Drogheda United before joining the U’s in January 2021.

McNally told the club website: “It’s unreal to be here, I’m absolutely buzzing and so glad to have got the move done.

“It’s all happened so quick really, I just can’t wait to start now and I’m really excited.”

Manager Vincent Kompany also added: “Luke is a young player, he’s good on the ball, wins his challenges, and knows how to defend. We are delighted he is now a part of our squad.

“We are pleased to welcome him to our club, he has shown all the qualities we were looking for in a central defender, and we are looking forward to working with Luke.”