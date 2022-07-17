Jodie Loughrey called into Ireland squad for SuperCupNI

Jodie Loughrey in action for Ireland. Photo: Sportsfile
Jodie Loughrey has been confirmed on the Republic of Ireland squad for the 2022 SuperCupNI.
The Irish squad will take part in the Girls Under-16 section and are managed by Ireland Under-17 boss James Scott.
Loughrey, who plays for the Donegal Women’s League in the underage Women’s National League, is among those named by Scott.
Ireland take on Surf Select at Allen Park in Antrim on July 25 before taking on Northern Ireland at Mossley Park in Newtownabbey on July 26.
Their final group game sees them play Ottawa City at Allen Park on July 27.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.