Search

23 Jul 2022

“We need to dramatically and drastically improve” - Finn Harps boss Ollie Horgan

Harps lost 3-0 to Dundalk on Friday night and are winless in their last eleven outings. Horgan has vowed not to throw in the towel, but says his side have to drastically improve

“We need to dramatically and drastically improve” - Finn Harps boss Ollie Horgan

Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan during the game against Dundalk. Photo: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Chris McNulty at Oriel Park

23 Jul 2022 1:08 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

While Ollie Horgan says Finn Harps are ‘as down as we’ve been in my time here’, he has no intentions of walking away from his role.

Horgan is in his ninth season as the Harps manager. Only three of those have been in the First Division with Harps now in their fourth successive campaign in the top flight, but they are firmly in a relegation battle with UCD.

Only goal difference has Harps - who lost 3-0 at Dundalk on Friday night - ahead of UCD and Horgan’s men haven’t won since beating Shelbourne in Ballybofey three months ago. Harps are winless in eleven games, with only two points collected in that spell.

Three first-half goals see Finn Harps fall to defeat at Dundalk

Dundalk eased to victory over Ollie Horgan's men at Oriel Park

“We’ll do all we can and we’ll fight tooth and nail,” Horgan said after Friday’s reversal at Oriel Park.

“Whatever about losing the game, we lost the game in the sixth minute. Well, if we had kept it at 2-0 you always had a sliver of a chance.

“When you’re down, you’re down and this is as down as we’ve been in my time here. We need leaders in the changing room and let’s see what the next week brings.

“We can only get our heads down and keep working at it. I’m sure people back home are as disappointed as we are. No-one is hurting more than myself and Gavin (Dykes, assistant manager). That’s no consolation, but we won’t walk away from anything.

“If people want us to walk away, we most certainly will, but we most certainly will not be throwing in the towel on the group of players we’ve gathered and we expect them not to throw in the towel either.”

First-half goals from Darragh Leahy, Keith Ward and Steven Bradley handed Dundalk a routine win with the opening two goals arriving inside the game’s first six minutes on Friday.

While Harps had moments, they never looked likely of salvaging the tie.

Horgan said: “It was very disappointing that we didn’t get into the game to make it difficult.

“It was a matter of playing for pride in the second half. At least we saw it out with a little pride, but that’s no good to us in the position we’re in. We need to dramatically and drastically improve or else we won’t be in this Division next year. That’s the long and the short about it.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media