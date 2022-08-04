Yoyo Mahdy signs three-year deal with Olympic Alexandria

Yoyo Mahdy during his time at Finn Harps. Photo: Sportsfile
Striker Yoyo Mahdy has signed for Olympic Alexandria in Egypt after leaving Finn Harps.
The 24-year-old’s departure was confirmed by Harps last week.
Mahdy has now signed a three-year contract at Olympic Alexandria, who play in the Egyptian Second Division.
After spells at UCD and Shelbourne, Mahdy moved to Harps in January.
He scored one goal during his short stint in Ballybofey, netting in the 2-2 draw with Drogheda United in April.
