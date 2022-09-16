Search

14 Oct 2022

Luke O’Donnell named in Ireland Under-16 squad for training camp

The Buncrana man will be vying for a place in the Victory Shield squad as Paul Osam takes a 22-player squad to Manchester next week for a training camp

Luke O'Donnell in action for Ireland against Montenegro. Photo: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

16 Sept 2022 6:08 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Buncrana man Luke O’Donnell has been named in the Republic of Ireland Under-16 squad for a training camp in Manchester.

Ireland head coach Paul Osam has named a 22-player squad for next week’s training camp.

The three-day camp will also included a behind-closed-doors friendly on Wednesday.

O’Donnell, who is with Derry City, will be hoping to remain on the squad for the Victory Shield, which begins against Wales on October 30.

Games against Northern Ireland and Scotland follow on November 2 and November 4.

In May, O’Donnell was with the Ireland Under-15s when they finished third at the Vlatko Markovic Tournament in Croatia.

There, Ireland defeated Wales 5-4 on penalties after a 3-3 draw having drawn 0-0 with Montenegro, beat Uzbekistan 6-0 and losing out 2-1 against Croatia.

