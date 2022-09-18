Search

14 Oct 2022

Cockhill open new season with League Cup win at Letterkenny Rovers

Gavin Cullen's Cockhill Celtic scored a pair of second-half goals at Leckview Park to get the new season off to a winning start

High fives as Cockhill seal ninth USL title in a row

Cockhill celebrate winning the USL title last season. Gavin Cullen's men opened the new term with a League Cup win on Sunday.

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

18 Sept 2022 5:32 PM

A strong second half performance from Cockhill Celtic saw them defeat a dogged Letterkenny Rovers 3-1 in the Donegal News USL League Cup group stage at Leckview Park on Sunday afternoon.

Letterkenny Rovers 1
Cockhill Celtic 3

This was Cockhill’s first competitive joust of the new domestic season.

They took the lead on 13 minutes when Garbhan Friel’s exquisite cross was met by Oisin McMenamin, who headed home an excellent opener.

Rovers fought back excellently and drew level on 18 minutes when Tim Callaghan's looping header caught out Daniel Houghton in the visiting goal

Rovers had chances to go ahead with the impressive Luke Parke forcing a good save from Houghton.

Round-up as John ‘Gorey’ Curran Cup gets underway

There were wins in midweek for Milford United, Bonagee United and Kilmacrennan Celtic in the John 'Gorey' Curran Youth Cup

Cockhill saw Stephen Duffy's penalty well saved by Mark Anthony McGinley in the home goal on 32 minutes with both sides probably happy with honours even at the half time interval.

Cockhill started the second half the better and they went in to dominate. Gavin Cullen’s men took the lead on 58 minutes when Duffy made up for his penalty miss when cooly slotting home after Christy McLaughlin’s effort cannoned off the base of the post.

The away side extended their lead on the 65th minute when Lee McColgan fired high to the roof of the net after a surging run.

Both sides had chances to add to the scoreline but it's Cockhill who get their season off to the perfect start.

FIXTURES

Donegal News USL League Cup

Wednesday, September 21, 7.45pm
Bonage United v Finn Harps Under-21s

Saturday, September 24, 4pm
Cockhill Celtic v Bonagee United

