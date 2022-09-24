Finn Harps spurn their chances and stay bottom after Bohemians defeat

Finn Harps were left to count the cost of a series of spurned opportunities as clinical Bohemians kept Ollie Horgan’s men rooted to the bottom of the Premier Division.

Finn Harps 0

Bohemians 2

Declan McDaid and Jordan Doherty struck second-half goals as Harps were made pay for their profligacy

Harps ought to have been in front, but saw a glut of chances come and go before McDaid broke the deadlock nine minutes into the second half.

After Harps scrambled from the goal-line, Kris Twardek popped the ball back into the danger zone and McDaid headed past James McKeown to the far corner.

Harps could have been two down on the hour, but Chris Lotefa - just after he had a headed effort chalked off for an offside - was unable to get strong enough purchase from close range and McKeown saved.

Six minutes from the end, Finn Park fell silent when Doherty’s cracker from 25 yards flew to the net.

Harps had been dealt a hammer blow in the 74th minute when Ryan Rainey was sent off. A foul on Max Murphy saw referee Damien McGraith flash a second yellow to the Bonagee man.

The home side also saw assistant manager Gavin Dykes sent to the stand after a confrontation with the Bohemians dugout, where the man in the middle bizarrely showed only a yellow card.

Harps gave a first start to Jaime Siaj, the recently-signed Jordanian international. Siaj netted the Harps consolation in the 5-1 defeat at Shamrock Rovers a fortnight ago and he was front and centre as Harps created whatever chances were over the opening 50 minutes.

It took the intervention of Ciaran Kelly to prevent Siaj from hitting the target in the 16th minute when the Harps striker was found by Eric McWoods’ cut-back. Siaj’s initial touch was a little too heavy and Kelly was able to take the sting from the shot.

Earlier, Ryan Rainey fired wide after cutting in from the right and Siaj might have done better when shooting into the Town End terrace.

Siaj was on the end of another McWoods pass seven minutes before half time, but had too much elevation on a side-footed effort from 15 yards.

That came after Bohemians goalkeeper Jon McCracken saved superbly from Filip Mihaljević.

Bohs were sent packing from the FAI Cup last Sunday after a 3-0 reversal at the hands of derby rivals Shelbourne.

Derek Pender, the caretaker manager at Dalymount Park since the recent departure of Keith Long, rang the changes. Bohemians showed six switches in personnel with Max Murphy, Ryan Burke, Kris Twardek, Jordan Flores, Aaron Doran, Jamie Mullins all coming into the XI.

Just two minutes into the second half, a superb save from the feet of McCracken denied Siaj after McWoods and Rainey did the spadework.

With Bohs in front, McWoods fashioned a decent chance 15 minutes from time but, after stepping away from Kelly, his shot was easily gathered.

The returned Regan Donelon shot into the arms of McCracken as Harps looked to get back onto a level footing again with Barry McNamee’s superb pass finding the always-threatening McWoods.



Finn Harps: James McKeown; Gary Boylan, Ethan Boyle, Rob Slevin, Regan Donelon; Élie N’Zeyi; Ryan Rainey, Barry McNamee (Mark Timlin 84), Filip Mihaljević (Rob Jones 76); Jaime Siaj (Dylan Duncan 88), Eric McWoods (Luke Rudden 88).

Bohemians: Jon McCracken; Max Murphy, Rory Feely, Ciaran Kelly, Ryan Burke (Jordan Doherty 30); James Clarke, Jamie Mullins (James McManus 71), Jordan Flores (Conor Levingston 71); Kris Twardek, Aaron Doran (Chris Lotefa 57), Declan McDaid.

Referee: Damien McGraith.