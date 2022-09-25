Search

14 Oct 2022

Cockhill overcome Bonagee in tight League Cup affair

Goals in either half by Stephen Duffy and Lee McColgan gave Cockhill Celtic a victory over League Cup holders Bonagee United

Cockhill Celtic squad pictured before Saturday's win over Bonagee United.

Last year's top two in the USL served up an entertaining Donegal News USL League Cup clash at the Charlie O'Donnell Sports Grounds on Saturday afternoon.

Cockhill Celtic 2
Bonagee United 0

Cockhill started on the front foot and opened the scoring on 13 minutes. Garbhan Friel was released on the left and his precise pass was converted by Stephen Duffy's controlled finish from the edge of the box.

It was almost 2-0 on 21 minutes when Cockhill pressure forced a corner. Peter Doherty's flick on from Christy McLaughlin's delivery caused panic but the ball was cleared.

Bonagee spurned two great chances to equalise midway through the half. Deano Larkin fired wide after a long ball was misjudged by the Cockhill defence before Conor Black fired tamely at Daniel Houghton after being played through on goal.

Cockhill replied with a chance of their own when McLaughlin's cross was volleyed goalwards by Duffy. The ball struck Friel who swivelled and shot low but was denied by a fine Oisin Cannon save.

Bonagee threatened from the restart and thought they'd equalised on 47 minutes, but Black's fine volley from the edge of the box forced a brilliant save from Houghton to push the ball over the bar.

Houghton was again called on to keep out a looping header before Cockhill got the vital second goal. Great interplay down the right released Caolan McColgan. His cross to the back post was powerfully headed home by Lee McColgan to make it two goals in a week for the amateur international left-back.

Shortly after, Cockhill were reduced to 10 men when Garbhan Friel picked up a second yellow card but, despite dominating possession, Bonagee were unable to break down a resolute home defence.

A tight encounter in front of a large crowd which suggests a tight season ahead.

