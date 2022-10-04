Search

14 Oct 2022

Parke, McColgan in Irish squad for Regions Cup qualifiers

04 Oct 2022

Donegal men Lee McColgan and Jack Parke have been named in the Republic of Ireland Amateur international squad for the UEFA Regions Cup qualifying phase.

Cockhill Celtic player McColgan has been a regular feature in the team of late and played in two friendlies against both Wales and Northern Ireland.

Parke, who plays for Bonagee United, missed the double-header against Northern Ireland, but played in the wins over Wales.

The duo are included in an 18-man squad that will travel to Bulgaria later this month for their qualifying matches.

Lifford man Shane McCauley swims English Channel in under 12 hours

Shane McCauley began the gruelling solo swim at around 3.30am on Monday

Ireland will face San Marino on Tuesday, October 25, with kick-off at 9am, Romania on Friday, October 28, with kick-off at 9am and finally, Bulgaria on Monday, October 31, with kick-off at 1pm.

This will be the first edition of the UEFA Regions Cup since the 2018/19 season due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We can be confident heading to Bulgaria at the end of the month and the players should be looking forward to the challenge,” Ireland manager Gerry Davis said.

“There is a great geographical spread in the squad with players from all over the country travelling and we've got six players on stand-by as well.”

