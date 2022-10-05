Search

14 Oct 2022

Emma Doherty plays as Ireland U19s draw with Poland

Ireland are in Poland to play in the qualifying round for the 2022/23 UEFA Women's Under-19 European Championships.

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

05 Oct 2022 7:46 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Emma Doherty played as the Republic of Ireland Women’s Under-19s drew 1-1 with Poland in their first game in the qualifying round for the 2022/23 UEFA Women's Under-19 European Championships.

Captain Jessie Stapleton scored a penalty as Ireland came back to draw in Tuesday's game.

Buncrana woman Doherty, who has had a fine first season in the Women’s National League with Sligo Rovers, was included in Dave Connell’s starting line-up in Plewiska.

Ireland face Northern Ireland on Friday and France next Monday with a place at next summer’s finals the target.

Dublin bout confirmed for Brett McGinty

St Johnston's Brett McGinty will make his return to the ring next month at the National Stadium

Doherty recently signed a new long-term deal with Sligo Rovers. The 18-year-old forward has scored nine goals in the 2022 season, Sligo’s first in the WNL.

Doherty moved to the Showgrounds in January having impressed for the Donegal Women’s League at under-17 and under-19 levels.

Through a partnership with Atlantic Technological University Sligo, the Bit O’Red have been able to hand Doherty - who completed her Leaving Certificate at Scoil Mhuire in Buncrana in June - a long-term contract.

Local News

