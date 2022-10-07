Search

14 Oct 2022

Emma Doherty hits the winner for Ireland in vital U-19 qualifier

Buncrana's Emma Doherty was on the mark for Ireland in their 1-0 win over Northern Ireland in their UEFA Women's Under-19 European Championships in Poland

Emma Doherty of Sligo Rovers with the SSE Airtricity Women's National League Player of the Month for June/July

Reporter:

Alan Foley

07 Oct 2022 3:38 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Buncrana native Emma Doherty scored the only goal as Ireland defeated Northern Ireland in their second outing in the 2022/23 UEFA Women's Under-19 European Championships in Poland.

Following on from a 1-1 draw with hosts Poland on Tuesday in Plewiska, Doherty, who plays for Sligo Rovers, scored the winner in the 1-0 defeat of Northern Ireland at the City Stadium Swarzedz.

The win moves Dave Connell’s side onto four points ahead of their third outing, against France on Monday at the MGKS Huragan kick-off 1pm, with a place in the Elite qualifying round the target. France were 5-1 winners against Northern Ireland in their first fixture.

With Sligo,  who are in the Women’s National League for the first time, 18-year-old Doherty, who has scored nine times in her 22 appearances, was named as the  SSE Airtricity WNL Player of the Month for June/July. Doherty moved to the Showgrounds in January having impressed for the Donegal Women’s League at under-17 and under-19 levels.

