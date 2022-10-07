Finn Harps fall to derby defeat to Derry City

Finn Harps still have a goal difference advance over UCD despite going down to Derry City in Friday’s Northwest derby at the Brandywell.

Derry City 3

Finn Harps 0

Michael Duffy, Brandon Kavanagh and Jamie McGonigle netted for Derry, who go to within two points of leaders Shamrock Rovers.

McGonigle saw a penalty saved by James McKeown the Harps goalkeeper, but his fine third capped off a good night for Ruaidhri Higgins’ men.

With four games to play, Ollie Horgan’s Harps are level on points with UCD - who lost 2-0 against Sligo - but crucially have a superior goal difference.

Derry took the lead in the 19th minute. Kavanagh, who had fired an earlier effort over the Harps crossbar, treaded the ball through for Michael Duffy. The in-form Duffy beat McKeown with a clinical finish.

Ramelton man Ronan Boyce glanced a header just wide late in the first half and the home side were a whisker from doubling the lead four minutes after the interval.

This time, Duffy turned provider. While James Akintunde’s shot beat McKeown, the effort trickled wide of the target.

Harps recalled José Carrillo, Filip Mihaljević, Dylan Duncan and Ryan Rainey to the Harps XI with Eric McWoods, injured in last week’s draw with Shelbourne, unable for a place in the squad.

Last weekend, Harps moved off the bottom of the Premier Division, albeit on goal differnece, thanks to the 1-1 stalemate with Shels.

Derry turned the screw, however, and McKeown saved well from Akintunde, who pounced on a skewed attempt by Boyce.

The Candystripes added a second just after the hour. Cameron Dummigan and Will Patching combined on the left to create the opening. Patching’s cross was intended for Akintunde at the near post, but the ball evaded both he and McKeown and Kavanagh was able to tuck home.

Seventeen minutes from the end, Derry had a huge chance of a third. Conor Tourish’s foul on Jamie McGonigle was deemed by referee Sean Grant to have been inside the penalty area. McGonigle stepped up, but saw his penalty saved by McKeown.

Harps had a penalty claim of their own waved away when Dylan Duncan took the brunt of a high Derry foot. Grant waved away the claims and Horgan fumed on the sideline.

McKeown saved from Patching as Derry went in search of a third in the closing stages, but McGonigle riffled in from distance with an excellent third. The Dungiven man swivelled and, from 20 yards, gave McKeown no chance. Horgan’s protests, arguing that Jones was pushed just before the goal, resulted in a booking.

Derry City: Brian Maher, Ronan Boyce, Shane McEleney, Mark Connolly, Cameron McJannet; Cameron Dummigan, Sadou Diallo, Will Patching (Declan Glass 90), Michael Duffy, Brandon Kavanagh (Joe Thomson 80), James Akintunde (Jamie McGonigle 66).

Finn Harps: James McKeown, Conor Tourish, Regan Donelon, José Carrillo (Jaime Siaj 59), Rob Slevin, Ryan Connolly, Dylan Duncan, Gary Boylan, Barry McNamee (Mark Timlin 85), Ryan Rainey, Filip Mihaljević (Rob Jones 59).

Referee: Sean Grant.