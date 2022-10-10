Seamus Coleman offers his 'thoughts and prayers' to Creeslough victims

Republic of Ireland and Everton captain Seamus Coleman has offered his condolences to those who were injured or lost their lives following the tragedy in Creeslough on Friday.

An explosion that afternoon resulted in the deaths on 10 people in Creeslough, with Coleman, a native of Killybegs, also crediting the "spirit and togetherness" of Donegal as a whole.

"I'd like to offer my deepest sympathies to those who have lost loved ones at the devastating tragedy in Creeslough, Co Donegal," Coleman said.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the families, the injured and the entire community. Having been born and raised in the county, I know first-hand how tight-knit the communities are. The immediate reaction of the emergency services, local residents and passers-by who put themselves at risk to help others is an example of the spirit and togetherness of the entire county.

May the 10 people who have lost their lives rest in peace: Shauna Flanagan Garwe, Robert Garwe, Leona Harper, Hugh Kelly, Jessica Gallagher, Martin McGill, James O'Flaherty, Martina Martin, Catherine O'Donnell and James Monaghan