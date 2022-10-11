Search

12 Oct 2022

Barrett sends Ireland to World Cup and remembers mother's hometown of Creeslough

Amber Barrett from Milford scored the only goal of the game at Hampden Park as Ireland beat Scotland to qualify for the Fifa Women's World Cup for the first time ever

Reporter:

Alan Foley

11 Oct 2022 11:12 PM

Amber Barrett scored the goal to send the Republic of Ireland through to the Fifa Women's World Cup for the first time in their history, immediately thinking of the victims of Creeslough - her mother Jacqui’s hometown.

The Milford native, who plays her club football for Frauen-Bundesliga club Turbine Potsdam in Germany, scored the only goal at Hampden Park to seal a 1-0 win over Scotland. Barrett, a second half substitute, raced onto a pass from Denise O’Sullivan to score the only goal on 72 minutes.

The Irish team were wearing black armbands in memory of the 10 people who lost their lives following an explosion at a service station on Friday. Barrett's mother is from Doe Point, while her father Shaun Paul is a former Donegal minor and U-20 GAA manager, while her bother Luke manages the county U-17s and Kane, another brother, plays for Milford and has represented Donegal at various levels. 

Vera Pauw’s team went to Glasgow knowing a victory would put them in with a chance of automatic qualification for next year's finals, which takes place in Australia and New Zealand, starting next July.

