St Michael's GAA club express their pride in Barrett's 'humbling attitude'

The Bridge in Dunfanaghy is the home ground of St Michael's GAA club and, inset, Amber Barrett
St Michael's GAA club have expressed their gratitude towards Amber Barrett, who remembered the victims of the Creeslough tragedy in the moment she scored the most important goal in the history of Irish women's football last night.
Milford native Barrett scored the only goal as the Republic of Ireland won 1-0 against Scotland at Hampden Park in Glasgow to seal a place in the Fifa Women's World Cup - which takes place in Australia and New Zealand next July and August - for the first time ever.
On a day when Creeslough saw the first two funeral masses, those of 24-year-old Jessica Gallagher and Martin McGill, 49, of the 10 people who tragically died in an explosion last Friday, the local GAA club St Michael's took the time out to pay tribute to Barrett. Moments after her 72nd minute goal she reached for the black armband she and the rest of the Irish wore to remember those from Creeslough.
“This result, this game, that goal, this award, I’m dedicating it to those 10 beautiful souls who perished on Friday," Barrett, whose mother Jacqui is from Doe Point, Creeslough, told RTE afterwards as she picked up the Player of the Match award. "For all their families, I know they touched our lives. This is for Creeslough. This is for Donegal.”
Denis O'Donnell of the Donegal Association of Celtic Supporters Clubs and (inset) Martin McGill. (North West Newspix)
The coffins of Catherine O'Donnell and her son James Monaghan (insets) are taken into St Michael's Church in Creeslough. (North West Newspix)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.