St Michael's GAA club express their pride in Barrett's 'humbling attitude'

St Michael's GAA club have expressed their gratitude towards Amber Barrett, who remembered the victims of the Creeslough tragedy in the moment she scored the most important goal in the history of Irish women's football last night.

Milford native Barrett scored the only goal as the Republic of Ireland won 1-0 against Scotland at Hampden Park in Glasgow to seal a place in the Fifa Women's World Cup - which takes place in Australia and New Zealand next July and August - for the first time ever.

On a day when Creeslough saw the first two funeral masses, those of 24-year-old Jessica Gallagher and Martin McGill, 49, of the 10 people who tragically died in an explosion last Friday, the local GAA club St Michael's took the time out to pay tribute to Barrett. Moments after her 72nd minute goal she reached for the black armband she and the rest of the Irish wore to remember those from Creeslough.

“This result, this game, that goal, this award, I’m dedicating it to those 10 beautiful souls who perished on Friday," Barrett, whose mother Jacqui is from Doe Point, Creeslough, told RTE afterwards as she picked up the Player of the Match award. "For all their families, I know they touched our lives. This is for Creeslough. This is for Donegal.”