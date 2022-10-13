Finn Harps' programme sales to go to fund for victims of the Creeslough tragedy

Finn Harps welcome Dundalk to Ballybofey on Friday night in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.
The Finn Harps programme contains a poignant front page cover to remember the 10 people who tragically lost their lives in Creeslough following an explosion at the local service station last Friday.
All 10 people - Shauna Flanagan Garwe and her father Robert Garwe, Leona Harper, Hugh Kelly, Jessica Gallagher. Bottom row left to right: Martin McGill, James O'Flaherty, Martina Martin, Catherine O'Donnell and son James Monaghan - are named on the front page of the programme.
All proceeds from the programme will be donated to the fund for victims of the Creeslough tragedy. There will also be a bucket collection on match night. Programmes will be available online and from Finn Park.
Friday's match kicks off at 8pm.
Family members embrace at the joint funeral of Catherine O'Donnell and her son James Monaghan. Photo: North West Newspix
The remains of Leona Harper (inset) are taken to St Mary's Church in Ramelton. Photo: North West Newspix
A guard of honour by members of the Defence Forces at Thursday's funeral of Martina Martin in Creeslough PHOTO: NORTH WEST NEWSPIX
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.