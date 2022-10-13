Search

14 Oct 2022

Finn Harps' programme sales to go to fund for victims of the Creeslough tragedy

Finn Harps have announced the sales from their special matchday programme for tomorrow night's meeting with Dundalk, which remembers those who lost their lives in Creeslough, will be donated to the fund for victims of the tragedy

Reporter:

Alan Foley

13 Oct 2022 6:10 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Finn Harps welcome Dundalk to Ballybofey on Friday night in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

The Finn Harps programme contains a poignant front page cover to remember the 10 people who tragically lost their lives in Creeslough following an explosion at the local service station last Friday. 

All 10 people - Shauna Flanagan Garwe and her father Robert Garwe, Leona Harper, Hugh Kelly, Jessica Gallagher. Bottom row left to right: Martin McGill, James O'Flaherty, Martina Martin, Catherine O'Donnell and son James Monaghan - are named on the front page of the programme.

All proceeds from the programme will be donated to the fund for victims of the Creeslough tragedy. There will also be a bucket collection on match night. Programmes will be available online and from Finn Park.

Friday's match kicks off at 8pm.

