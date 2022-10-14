Michael D Higgins watches on as Finn Harps and Dundalk pay their respects

Players and officials stand for a minute of silence in remembrance of the people who lost their lives in the Creeslough tragedy and, inset, Michael D Higgins
Finn Harps and their visitors Dundalk paid itheir respects to those who lost their life on the tragedy in Creeslough last week, with Uachtarán na hÉireann Michael D Higgins in attendance.
The President is in the county having attended funerals on Wednesday, Thursday and today of those who died last Friday in the explosion at a service station in Creeslough. Ten people in all died.
Dundalk captain Andy Boyle, League of Ireland director Mark Scanlon and Republic of Ireland Under-19 head coach Tom Mohan - a former Finn Harps players - brought out wreaths in remembrance as both squads stood on the halfway line with the local Ballybofey United Under-10 squad.
They, along with everyone in attendance at the Navenny Street ground, referee Paul McLaughlin conducted a minute's silence, which was impeccably observed.
Adding my own little bit of light in a moment of quiet in St Michael's Church, Creeslough. PHOTO: Siobhán McNamara
