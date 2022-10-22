Search

22 Oct 2022

Anger as Bohemians supporters filmed mocking Mica crisis

The singing of terrace chants mocking the Mica crisis by a small section of Bohemians supporters during Friday's game against Finn Harps has been roundly criticised

Anger as Bohemians supporters filmed mocking Mica crisis

Dalymount Park and (inset) Mica campaigner Paddy Diver.

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

22 Oct 2022 3:29 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

A group of Bohemians supporters were filmed on Friday night singing terrace chants mocking Mica homeowners.

During the first half of Friday night’s game against Finn Harps at Dalymount Park, the chants were heard from a section of the Bohemians support in the Jodi Stand.

Fans were filmed taunting the Harps support in the Des Kelly Carpets stand with chants including the lyrics: ‘Your gaffs are falling down’.

A short time later, the same group sang: ‘You're going down with your houses’. The footage was posted on TikTok and has been shared across social media platforms.

Finn Harps boss Ollie Horgan: 'We're running out of games'

Finn Harps are back at the bottom of the Premier Division following an away draw at Bohemians on Friday night

Leading Mica campaigner Paddy Diver branded the chant ‘utterly classless’.

Castlefin-based Sinn Féin Councillor Gary Doherty demanded an apology from Bohemians.

Councillor Doherty said the ‘idiots chanting this crap’ should be ‘called out by the club and the many decent people who follow Bohs’.

“This really is shameful,” he said on Twitter.

Thousands of families across Donegal have been affected by the MICA scandal which has seen houses literally crumble because of faulty building blocks.

Affected homeowners continue to demand a 100 per cent redress scheme and have taken to he streets of Dublin to protest in a bid to highlight their plight.

Donegal Live has contacted Bohemian FC.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media