Anger as Bohemians supporters filmed mocking Mica crisis

A group of Bohemians supporters were filmed on Friday night singing terrace chants mocking Mica homeowners.

During the first half of Friday night’s game against Finn Harps at Dalymount Park, the chants were heard from a section of the Bohemians support in the Jodi Stand.

Fans were filmed taunting the Harps support in the Des Kelly Carpets stand with chants including the lyrics: ‘Your gaffs are falling down’.

A short time later, the same group sang: ‘You're going down with your houses’. The footage was posted on TikTok and has been shared across social media platforms.

Leading Mica campaigner Paddy Diver branded the chant ‘utterly classless’.

Castlefin-based Sinn Féin Councillor Gary Doherty demanded an apology from Bohemians.

Councillor Doherty said the ‘idiots chanting this crap’ should be ‘called out by the club and the many decent people who follow Bohs’.

“This really is shameful,” he said on Twitter.

Thousands of families across Donegal have been affected by the MICA scandal which has seen houses literally crumble because of faulty building blocks.

Affected homeowners continue to demand a 100 per cent redress scheme and have taken to he streets of Dublin to protest in a bid to highlight their plight.

Donegal Live has contacted Bohemian FC.