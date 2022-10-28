Down and out as home loss to UCD relegates Finn Harps

Finn Harps’ four-year stint in the Premier Division came to an end when UCD came from a goal down with Tommy Lonergan scoring twice late on to seal victory in Ballybofey.

Finn Harps 1

UCD 3

Conor Tourish’s first half header put Harps in front but while the ink was still wet on the notepads UCD were back on terms through an absolute thunderbolt from Mark Dignam. Just when it looked like going down to the wire, Lonergan popped up with two late goals - the second of which was a disputed penalty - to confirm UCD’s place in the promotion-relegation play-offs against whoever comes through the First Division minefield.



With the Students having gathered four points from their last two outings, it meant they made the trek to the north-west as the ones with the cushion and more than aware of the fact a win would relegate Harps there and then.

From the three meetings this term, UCD had picked up seven points from nine, which proved to be a considerable factor in their placement above their hosts.

Horgan had challenged his side in the build-up to the game to prove they are a “proper team” and he took up position on the sidelines in vocal fashion. His opposition number Andy Meyler watched on from afar, serving the first of a two-game suspension with Horgan’s former assistant William O’Connor patrolling the technical area.

Dara Keane got over Ethan Boyle on 19 minutes to head low and not far wide as right-back, Michael Gallagher from Letterkenny, crossed. Harps’ threats were sourced from more direct school of thought, mainly Regan Donelan corner-kicks and throw-ins from Boyle.

On 28 minutes, it was Donelan, this time from a free-kick from in front of a stand, who swung in and Tourish’s downward header coming in at the back post crept in under Kian Moore in the UCD goal.

However, the lead lasted less than a minute as right from the restart, Dignam hit a blistering strike from 30 yards that flew past James McKeown for an immediate - and brilliant - leveller to silence Finn Park.

The temperature didn’t dip. Donelan forced Moore to tip over another free and UCD went even closer on 40 minutes when a daisycutter from Dignam across goal struck the base of the post with McKeown at full stretch. Right at the end of the half, Donelan again - this time from a position more central - swung one over the wall and just inches wide of the post.

Ahead of their final day visit to Drogheda, Harps knew a draw would leave themselves in a precarious position, not in control of their destiny and needing snookers, with champions Shamrock Rovers making their way to Belfield.

Although Harps’ needs were more than UCD’s wants, it was the away side who went closest to an early second half goal when Keane fizzed one just wide from the edge of the area.

With the bulk of the 2,011 hardly souls in the ground wailing their support for the hosts, UCD let their voices be heard when Keane went down in the area following a Tourish challenge on 65 minutes. Nothing was given. With UCD certainly known for their fitness, this would would mean frustration for Harps.

Eight minutes later, Longeran tucked neatly home to put UCD into a 2-1 lead when Keane laid on the chance after Ryan Connolly was dispossessed in midfield.

Then, 13 minutes from time, referee Neil Doyle pointed to the spot with a decision that left the hosts and their manager furious. As Dignam crossed, Tourish, fully aware of where his arms were, stooped to chest only to be penalised. Longergan dinked the penalty down the middle for 3-1. And that was that. All over for Harps.



Finn Harps: James McKeown; Ethan Boyle, Conor Tourish, Rob Slevin, Regan Donelan (Harry Nicolson 62); Ryan Connolly (Shaun O’Donnell 77); Gary Boylan, Jaime Siaj (Dylan Duncan 72), Barry McNamee; Robert Jones (Ryan Rainey 62), Filip Mihaljević.

UCD: Kian Moore; Michael Gallagher, Jack Keaney, Sam Todd, Evan Osam (Donal Higgins 90); Sean Brennan, Evan Caffrey; Alex Nolan (Harvey O’Brien 88), Dara Keane, Mark Dignam; Tommy Lonergan (John Haist 90+4).

Referee: Neil Doyle.