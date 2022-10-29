Emma Doherty named Sligo Rovers Young Player of the Year

Emma Doherty of Sligo Rovers with the SSE Airtricity Women's National League Player of the Month for June/July
Emma Doherty has been named as Sligo Rovers’ Young Player of the Year.
The Buncrana woman had a superb debut season in the Women’s National League.
Doherty scored 11 goals in all competition for the Bit O’Red, who were in the WNL for the first Tim.
Doherty recently signed a new long-term deal at The Showgrounds and has started studying an honours degree in Health Science and Physical Activity at ATU Sligo.
Doherty has also become a regular feature for the Republic of Ireland Under-19s, scoring in a 1-0 win over Northern Ireland at the City Stadium Swarzedz in the 2022/23 UEFA Women's Under-19 European Championships qualifiers in Poland.
