World Cup 2022: Irish TV schedule revealed

RTÉ Sport today (Thursday 3rd November) announced details of its FIFA World Cup 2022™ coverage across television, radio and online. RTÉ will provide live coverage of all 64 games across RTÉ2, RTÉ Player and RTÉ News Channel.



Viewers will be able to catch almost 200 hours of television coverage on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player including all 64 games live from Qatar along with highlights, previews, and features. Coverage begins with 17 consecutive days of live games from November 20th to December 6th. For the simultaneous matches in the last round of the Group Stage, both games in each group will be live - one on RTÉ2 and one on the RTÉ News Channel, with all available live on RTÉ Player.



Fans will also be kept up to date with the latest news and updates from Qatar on Saturday Sport, Sunday Sport and Game On along with live bulletins throughout the day on RTÉ Radio 1 and RTÉ 2FM. RTÉ Soccer Correspondent Tony O’Donoghue will be reporting from Qatar on all platforms on the build-up to the World Cup and the issues surrounding this most controversial tournament.



At a launch in House, Leeson St, Dublin, details of the team of coverage, panellists, presenters, and commentators were announced to the media. Joanne Cantwell, Clare MacNamara and Peter Collins will present the live coverage alongside panellists Shay Given, Richie Sadlier, Liam Brady, Didi Hamann, Damien Duff, Kevin Doyle and others.



RTÉ Sport’s commentary team of Darragh Maloney, George Hamilton, Des Curran, Adrian Eames, John Kenny and others will be joined by co-commentators Ray Houghton, Ronnie Whelan, Stephen Kelly, Kenny Cunningham, Áine O’ Gorman and others.



RTÉ Sport will offer unrivalled digital coverage of the World Cup, with live blogs of every game on RTÉ.ie/Sport and the RTÉ News app. Highlights of every goal available on the RTÉ Soccer Twitter account, analysis, and punditry on RTÉ Sport Facebook and YouTube, along with daily podcasts. Keep across all the breaking news with our dedicated World Cup page, which will contain fixtures, results and up to date tables, as well as features, interviews and analysis of matters on and off the pitch.



Bring the action with you wherever you are, stream or cast all 64 matches live on RTÉ Player. Off the pitch, Darren and Joe are back with their unique brand of comedy in a special collection of football sketches launching on RTÉ Player throughout the tournament.



What if a little girl made a wish that saw Ireland qualify for the World Cup? What if that girl, the Ireland kit-man’s daughter, Romy Kelly, helped put the greatest teams in the world under pressure…‘Romy’s World Cup Wish’ on RTEjr Radio is a 5-part radio drama with episode 1 airing on Monday 21st November, a new episode landing every Monday for 4 weeks and the final episode airing on Sunday 18th December. Written by Karl Harpur and featuring the voice talents of Sadhbh Marshall Coghlan in the role of Romy. The drama also features Tony O’Donoghue, George Hamilton & Mario Rosenstock to name but a few. Tune into RTEjr Radio, or wherever you get your podcasts from Monday 21st November to see what happens. The nation holds its breath….



RTÉ Director General, Dee Forbes said: "RTÉ has brought audiences across Ireland a feast of live sport over these past months and that is set to continue in the weeks ahead as our main focus turns to the FIFA World Cup 2022™ in Qatar. With all 64 games exclusively live on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player culminating in the FIFA World Cup 2022™ Final on 18th December there are almost 200 hours of the very best live World Cup coverage for sports fans all over the country to look forward to on RTÉ, along with plenty of great discussion and analysis. Beyond the football, the World Cup as the biggest sporting event in the world, always brings a spotlight on the host country's society, culture and people. This year that focus will be especially important."



Group Head of RTÉ Sport, Declan McBennett, said: “The World Cup remains one of the defining global sporting events. This tournament will be scrutinised like never before and both on and off the pitch our coverage will reflect that. The talent and exploits of the players will light up the tournament set against the backdrop of a nation and a society which will have the eyes of the world upon them for how they treat their citizens and their visitors.”

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022™ LIVE TV SCHEDULE – RTÉ2, RTÉ Player and RTÉ News Channel:

Sunday 20 November

2.30pm RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player

Opening Ceremony followed by Qatar v Ecuador (Group A) KO 4.00pm



Monday 21 November

12.30pm RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player

England v Iran (Group B) KO 1.00pm

Senegal v Netherlands (Group A) KO 4.00pm



6.30pm RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player

USA v Wales (Group B) KO 7.00pm



Tuesday 22 November

9.30am RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player

Argentina v Saudi Arabia (Group C) KO 10.00am

Denmark v Tunisia (Group D) KO 1.00pm



3.30pm RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player

Mexico v Poland (Group C) KO 4.00pm

France v Australia (Group D) KO 7.00pm



Wednesday 23 November

9.30am RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player

Morocco v Croatia (Group F) KO 10.00am

Germany v Japan (Group E) KO 1.00pm



3.30pm RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player

Spain v Costa Rica (Group F) 4.00pm

Belgium v Canada (Group E) KO 7.00pm



Thursday 24 November

9.30am RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player

Switzerland v Cameroon (Group G) KO 10.00am

Uruguay v South Korea (Group H) KO 1.00pm



3.30pm RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player

Portugal v Ghana (Group H) KO 4.00pm

Brazil v Serbia (Group G) KO 7.00pm



Friday 25 November

9.30am RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player

Wales v Iran (Group B) KO 10.00am

Qatar v Senegal (Group A) KO 1.00pm



3.30pm RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player

Netherlands v Ecuador (Group A) KO 4.00pm

England v USA (Group B) KO 7.00pm



Saturday 26 November

9.30am RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player

Tunisia v Australia (Group D) KO 10.00am

Poland v Saudi Arabia (Group C) KO 1.00pm



3.30pm RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player

France v Denmark (Group D) KO 4.00pm

Argentina v Mexico (Group C) KO 7.00pm



Sunday 27 November

9.30am RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player

Japan v Costa Rica (Group E) 10.00am

Belgium v Morocco (Group F) 1.00pm



3.30pm RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player

Croatia v Canada (Group F) KO 4.00pm

Spain V Germany (Group E) KO 7.00pm



Monday 28 November

9.30am RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player

Cameroon v Serbia (Group G) KO 10.00am

South Korea v Ghana (Group H) 1.00pm



3.30pm RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player

Brazil v Switzerland (Group G) KO 4.00pm

Portugal v Uruguay (Group H) KO 7.00pm



Tuesday 29 November

2.30pm RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player (One game on RTÉ News Channel TBC)

Ecuador v Senegal (Group A) KO 3.00pm

Netherlands v Qatar (Group A) KO 3.00pm



6.30pm RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player (One game on RTÉ News Channel TBC)

Wales v England (Group B) KO 7.00pm

Iran v USA (Group B) KO 7.00pm



Wednesday 30 November

2.30pm RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player (One game on RTÉ News Channel TBC)

Australia v Denmark (Group D) KO 3.00pm

Tunisia v France (Group D) KO 3.00pm



6.30pm RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player (One game on RTÉ News Channel TBC)

Poland v Argentina (Group C) KO 7.00pm

Saudi Arabia v Mexico (Group C) KO 7.00pm



Thursday 1 December

2.30pm RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player (One game on RTÉ News Channel TBC)

Croatia v Belgium (Group F) KO 3.00pm

Canada v Morocco (Group F) KO 3.00pm



6.30pm RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player (One game on RTÉ News Channel TBC)

Japan v Spain (Group E) KO 7.00pm

Costa Rica v Germany (Group E) KO 7.00pm



Friday 2 December

2.30pm RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player (One game on RTÉ News Channel TBC)

Ghana v Uruguay (Group H) KO 3.00pm

South Korea v Portugal (Group H) KO 3.00pm



6.30pm RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player (One game on RTÉ News Channel TBC)

Serbia v Switzerland (Group G) KO 7.00pm

Cameroon v Brazil (Group G) KO 7.00pm



Saturday 3 December

2.30pm RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player

Winner Group A v Runner-up Group B (KO 3.00pm)



6.30pm RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player

Winner Group C v Runner-up Group D (KO 7.00pm)



Sunday 4 December

2.30pm RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player

Winner Group D v Runner-up Group C (KO 3.00pm)



6.30pm RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player

Winner Group B v Runner-up Group A (KO 7.00pm)

Monday 4 December

2.30pm RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player

Winner Group E v Runner-up Group F (KO 3.00pm)



6.30pm RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player

Winner Group G v Runner-up Group H (KO 7.00pm)

Tuesday 6 December

2.30pm RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player

Winner Group F v Runner-up E (KO 2.30pm)



6.30pm RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player

Winner Group H v Runner-up Group G (KO 7.00pm)



Friday 9 December

2.30pm RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player

Quarter-final 1 (KO 3.00pm)



6.30pm RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player

Quarter-final 2 (KO 7.00pm)



Saturday 10 December

2.30pm RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player

Quarter-final 3 (KO 3.00pm)



6.30pm RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player

Quarter-final 4 (KO 7.00pm)



Tuesday 13 December

6.30pm RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player

Semi-final 1 (KO 7.00pm)



Wednesday 14 December

6.30pm RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player

Semi-final 2 (KO 7.00pm)



Saturday 17 December

2.30pm RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player

3rd Place Play-off (KO 3.00pm)



Sunday 18 December

2.00pm RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player

World Cup Final (KO 3.00pm