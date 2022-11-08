Inishowen defeat Sligo/Leitrim in dramatic U-12 SFAI Inter-League opener

In their first inter league game Inishowen showed great character to come back from a three one deficit and record a superb victory at McSharry Park, Sligo, on Saturday.



Sligo Leitrim 4

Inishowen 5



Inishowen started well with Oisin O'Hare firing into the side netting from a difficult angle before James Bradley unleashed a free kick narrowly over the bar. With their first attack in the 6th minute Sligo opened the scoring with a superb Glen Carthy strike from the edge of the area giving Caonan Wallace no chance.



But Inishowen levelled on 14 minutes when Christopher O’Connor snook in at the back post to head in off the underside of the bar following a Bradley free-kick.



Sligo then scored two goals in a four minute spell with Oisin Carthy firing in a rebound after a superb reflex save from Wallace before a defensive error allowed James O Donoghue to race clear and slot home.



Inishowen did not let the heads drop and O'Hare was desperately unlucky to see his superb header from a corner come off the post off the goalkeeper and onto the post again before being cleared. The visitors did get a goal back before the break when O' Connor capitalised on a poor kick out to race clear and fire low to the corner.



A blistering start to the second half saw Inishowen score twice in a five minute spell. O'Hare pounced on a loose ball on the edge of the area before driving left footed to the corner. Minutes later they were ahead for the first time in the game after O'Hare burst into the area and squared the ball for O'Connor to fire home and complete his hat-trick.



But Sligo rallied and good interplay on the edge of the area ended with a neat finish for the unmarked Joe Muldoon. On 44 minutes Inishowen regained the lead after a corner broke to James Bradley and he volleyed to the bottom corner from fifteen yards. Inishowen finished the game well with Michael Bradley, O'Hare and Danny Friel all having efforts on target.

Inishowen go down to Sligo in U-12 competition

In the U 14 game a superb Sligo outfit proved too strong for a below par Inishowen side who failed to produce their best. After falling two goals behind Inishowen hit back with Darragh O Hare going close before Terence Doherty was really unlucky to see his effort hit the inside of the post and roll across the line before being cleared.



Five minutes into the second period Inishowen reduced the deficit with a superb goal from Doherty beating two defenders inside the area and firing low to the corner. But Inishowen did not consolidate and conceded twice in five minutes.

A late strike from substitute Adam McColgan from the edge of the area proved to be a consolation as Sligo emerged deserving 6-2 winners.