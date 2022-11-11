Finn Harps duo Alex Cullen and Ched McGrath help Ireland U-15s win in Poland

Alex Cullen and Ched McGrath of Finn Harps played their part as the Republic of Ireland Men’s U-15s team ended their friendly double-header on a high with a 1-0 win over Poland in Babimost.

Cullen is a student at Loreto Milford and from Carrick Upper, Carrigart, and also lines out for Downings GAA club, while McGrath is a native of Aghyaran, Co Tyrone.

Jaden Umeh’s second-half strike won it for Ireland who bounced back from a 3-2 penalty shootout defeat against the same opposition on Tuesday following a 0-0 draw.

Ireland had a glorious chance in the 27th minute when Lee broke clear and hit an ambitious effort that struck the post and bounced clear. Poland looked the more threatening but for all their chances Luke Cullen in the Irish goal was untroubled as the defence stood up to the Polish attack.

In the second half it was the hosts who started the brighter with Antoni Uchroński going close twice in the space of a minute. Firstly, he missed the target after finding himself in space in the penalty box and a minute later he hit the woodwork.

However, Ireland wouldn’t have to wait long to find the breakthrough when Almeria’s Ramon Martos delivered an exquisite pass into the path of Cork City’s Umeh who didn’t need to take a touch as he guided it beyond Blocki and into the far corner.

Poland didn’t create any chances of note as Ireland saw the game out for an impressive win and clean sheet away from home.

Poland: Blocki, Kędziora, Cegliński, Leniart, Pieczka, Baj, Korzeniowski, Uchroński, Bartowiak, Tarkowski, Baczewski. Subs: Zieliński, Foks, Malota, Ruszkiewicz, Sianiawski, Dudek, Węgrzyn, Levy, Nowicki.

Republic of Ireland: L Cullen, Costello, McGrath, Doyle (Noonan, 62), A Cullen (Steward, 62), McCourt (Finneran, 40), McEvoy (Oladiti, 41), Devlin (Umeh, 41), Ogbonna (Solanke, 41), Lee (C), Hayes (McDonnell, 41)

Referee: Dariusz Gęsior (Poland)