Stephen Kenny forced to make change to Ireland squad for friendly fixtures

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny. PIC: Sportsfile
Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has called up Bristol City winger Mark Sykes for this week's friendly fixtures against Norway and Malta.
Sykes replaces Birmingham City striker Scott Hogan and Wigan Athletic's Will Keane as both have been ruled out of the games due to injuries.
Ireland host Norway at the Aviva Stadium this Thursday before they travel to Malta to play their final international fixture of the year on Sunday.
