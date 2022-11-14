Derby delight for Jason Gibson and Bonagee

Jason Gibson learned a harsh lesson about dropping points in the Ulster Senior League last season.

Although his Bonagee United side won three cups, the Dry Arch men were unable to wrestle the USL crown from Cockhill Celtic’s head.

A derby defeat and a draw against Letterkenny Rovers proved the fatal blows to their title tilt.

It was fresh in Gibson’s mind as he reflected on Saturday’s 2-0 home win over Rovers, a result earned thanks to a late double by Tony McNamee.

“It’s a big three points,” Gibson told Donegal Live.

“Although it’s only our second game of the season, it’s important to try and keep stringing on victories. Games against Letterkenny proved to be our downfall last season.

“It’s really early doors, but we’ll take these points and move on. We have Cockhill in a couple of weeks but it’s one game at a time.”

It was only in the 82nd minute, when McNamee bent a delightful free-kick over the wall and past Mark Anthony McGinley, that the deadlock was broken.

In added time, McNamee stepped up to beat McGinley from the penalty spot to secure the points.

Gibson said: “He tagged on the penalty, but the free kick won the game.

“Tony has those bits of quality. We played him up top and we brought him out to get him in the game and on the ball.

“For 80-odd minutes it was very scrappy and a typical derby. It was a wee bit frustrating to watch because I felt we didn’t trust ourselves enough to play and we were trying to force the issue. We needed to be brave and be patient.”