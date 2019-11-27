The Inbhear na Mara committee wish to thank all those who helped to raise funds for a new wheelchair accessible bus

On Sunday, November 24 a wonderful and very special celebration took place at Inbhear na Mara, a residential unit for adults with an intellectual disability in Bundoran.

The Friends of Inbhear na Mara committee was formed in April 2018 for the main purpose of fund-raising for the purchase of a new wheelchair accessible bus for the ten residents of Inbhear na Mara.

The funds were raised through extremely generous donations from families of past and present residents and local businesses, support of the Parents and Friends Association, and donations from a sponsored run and Kilimanjaro climb.

In addition a very successful 5K was organised by staff in the unit and sponsored by local businesses and was attended in large numbers by the local community.

The HSE would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to everyone who contributed to the purchase of the new bus.

The bus will greatly enhance the lives of the residents of Inbhear na Mara.

A special word of gratitude goes to the Friends of Inbhear na Mara committee, Brian McCabe, Lynda McCabe, Peggy Gallagher and Janice McNelis and staff members at Inbhear Na Mara unit, Martina Monaghan, Danny Tourish, Geraldine Rooney and Louise O'Grady.