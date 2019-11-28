Ardara children sing their hearts out to raise money for an organisation that helps the homesless in Dublin

The Children of St Mary's National School will perform Christmas carols at the switching on of the Ardara town lights on Sunday, December 8 from 5pm until 6pm.

The children hope to raise funds for The Peter Mc Verry Trust and highlight the plight of homelessness at this special time of year.

Your support on this occasion will be greatly appreciated. For further information on the Peter Mc Verry organisation, please go to pmvtrust.ie