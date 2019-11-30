Contact

Applications are invited for 10th annual Cara Bundoran Run

Event has been growing in popularity - and another big crowd is expected in 2020

Cara 10

Runners on Roguey during the 2019 Cara Bundoran Challenge

Reporter:

Michael Daly

On the weekend of March 13 and 14, 2020, the 10th annual Cara Bundoran Run will be staged in the county Donegal seaside town and expects to welcome up to 2,500 athletes to compete in the 5k, 10k and 10 mile runs.

The event which has been growing and growing for the last number of years is a firm staple in the athletics calendar for both amateur and professional runners. Many use it as a benchmark for future events during the year.
Joint managing director of title sponsors Cara Pharmacy, Canice Nicholas said ‘it’s a great testament to the support of everyone who takes part that the event is still running 10 years later. Little did we think in 2010 that it would turn into the success that it has become. We are also delighted to have supported so many charities over the years with well over €100,000 contributed locally and nationally.’
Applications will open shortly for the 2020 charity partners and any registered charity wishing to apply should contact Sarah at Cara Pharmacy Head Office on 071 9822002.
Registration for run participants is now open online at www.carabundoranrun.com. There are discounted rates for those who register before December 31 and places are filling up fast with up on 500 people registered so far for next year’s event. The event will once again be capped so early registration is advised to avoid disappointment.’

Start training
Race Director Eamon Harvey of Tir Conaill Athletic Club added ‘now’s the time to start the training and building up the mileage so you’re comfortable running the 10 miles (or 10k) when the time comes. Take it gradually and work up the distance and if you can join a group of runners then it becomes a little bit easier as the support and encouragement will be there too.’
The two day event forms part of the Discover Bundoran Calendar of Events for 2020 and falls just ahead of St Patrick’s Day (Tuesday March 17) so provides an ideal opportunity for participants to take a few days away.
Full details on registration, route and tips can be found on www.carabundoranrun.com

