Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

More social housing on the way for south Donegal

Allocation of one development expected early in the new year

More social housing on the way for south Donegal

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

Allocation of new social housing units in Killybegs is expected to take place very soon.

Area manager of the Municipal District (MD) of Donegal, Pauric Sheerin told councillors at the December MD meeting: “We expect allocation early in the New Year. I would think it should be by the end of January or early February.”

Construction began on the Killybegs social housing development in late 2018. The nine units are almost ready for occupation, with just the final touches to be completed.

Meanwhile, work is ongoing at the 24-unit social housing development at Railway Park, Donegal Town. And a further 23-unit development for Donegal Town is at the preliminary design stage, as is a 39-unit development in Bundoran.

Mr Sheerin said the council was working to acquire land in other towns and villages, including Ballyshannon where suitable land had been identified.

As well as providing new social housing, Donegal County Council is also operating a Housing Acquisition Programme. The council has bought four houses in Donegal MD under this programme.

At the December MD meeting, Cathaoirleach of Donegal MD Cllr Noel Jordan (SF) asked the council to look in particular at villages where demand was increasing.

“In my opinion this could revitalise a village that is getting left behind at the moment,” he said. “There are other areas where there was previously very small demand but now the demand is increasing. I would ask the council to look at properties suitable for single housing. We know our figures in homelessness are increasing in Donegal.”
Mr Sheerin replied: “The approach we have now is to look at empty or derelict houses in towns and villages and try to bring them back into use.

“If demand in a village is for two or three houses, in my view the way to tackle that demand is not to buy two acres of land outside the village. It is to look at existing houses in the village.”
Mr Sheerin warned  that obtaining and transferring the title to a property was not always straightforward and could in fact be a complex and lengthy process. 

But on the whole, the programme is proving to be a fitting solution in smaller towns and villages.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie