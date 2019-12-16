Contact

Donegal's island property was the most viewed on popular Irish website in 2019

The Rathlin O’Birne Island property boasted two former lighthouse keeper’s cottages

Michelle NicPhaidin

A Donegal island property which went on sale in June was the most-viewed properties on myhome.ie in 2019.

The property on Rathlin O’Birne Island went onto the open market with a guide price of  €275,000, with DNG Dorrian. 

The property, which has already gone sale-agreed, comprises two former lighthouse keeper’s cottages set on about 2.8ha (about 7ac) of grassy headland. 

The property is connected to the main section of Rathlin O’Birne Island by a sea arch that is bonded on each side by stone walls, creating a sheltered walkway to the main access point on the island. 

Developed between 1847 and 1856, the cottages are derelict and in need of complete refurbishment; the remotely controlled lighthouse, which is owned and managed by the Commissioners of Irish Lights, remains fully functional. 

The island is a short boat trip from the mainland villages of Malinbeg and Teelin and slightly farther from the fishing port of Killybegs.

Speaking to the Irish Times, Angela Keegan of Myhome.ie said: “It’s not surprising at all to see trophy properties make the most-viewed list. After all, we all like to dream, and these properties certainly attracted considerable press coverage when brought to the market. On a separate note, it’s interesting to see new-homes schemes aimed at first-time buyers also making the list, something which reflects the strong first-time-buyer activity in the market at present.”

Second on the myhome.ie listing is High Island which is for sale through Spencer Auctioneers with a guide price of €1.25 million. Ardoileán, as it is also known, has been viewed 30,889 times. Located 3km off the coast of Connemara, close to Claddaghduff and Inishbofin, the island extends to 32ha (80ac) of mostly island grazing, along with two natural freshwater lakes. 

Ranking third on the website is Meadowbank at Miller’s Glen, Swords, Co Dublin followed in fourth by Newpark, Adamstown, Dublin. 

 See the Irish Times for full story, please click here

 

