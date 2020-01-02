Contact

Over €1m paid in parking penalties in Donegal

Donegal town generated the highest income in the county on off-street parking charges

Michelle NicPhaidin

Parking-related income generated over €900,000 from across the county for Donegal County Council (DCC) from January to November, 2019.
New figures have revealed that for the third year running, Donegal town generated the highest income in the county for off-street parking charges.

Freedom of Information
The figures obtained in a Freedom of Information (FOI) request submitted to DCC shows that up to November last, €902,097.46 was generated in parking-related income and over €1m paid in Fixed Charge Notices up until November bringing the combined totals up to almost €2m. In 2017, €918.373.57 was generated from parking related income and, in 2018, €970,337.71 was garnered from parking income.

Off-street parking

Income from off-street parking in Donegal town is the highest in the county for the third year running with the public paying €168,665. 93 up until November, 2019.

In Letterkenny, income from off-street parking this year stands at €165,106.73 during the same period.
The town where people have paid the most to park on-street is Letterkenny with €122,315.29 generated, followed by Donegal town with €98,549.54, Bundoran €83,799.14, Buncrana €51,456.75 and Ballybofey €41,616.81 up until November, last.

On the rise

The number of Fixed Charge Notices issued is on the rise. There were 5,097 FCNs issued until last November compared to 4,842 in 2018 and 4,758 in 2017.
The notices have generated €1,067,650.46 in income from January to November, 2019. The Fixed Charge Notices garnered €1,155,659.71 in 2018 and €1,081, 519.27 in 2017.

