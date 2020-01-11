Leo Murphy Cup tie between CLG Dhún na nGall and CLG Ros Comáin will be played in Ballyshannon

Heavy overnight rain has rendered MacCumhaill Park Ballybofey unplayable. As a result the Leo Murphy Cup tie between CLG Dhún na nGall and CLG Ros Comáin scheduled for 2pm this afternoon, Saturday, January 11 will be played in Ballyshannon.

The Aodh Ruadh Club are still assessing whether the game will be played in Fr Tierney Park or Páirc Aodh Ruadh.

These pitches are adjacent.