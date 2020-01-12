Temporary road closure will be in place in south Donegal from Monday, January 13

A temporary road closure will be in place from Monday, January 13.

The L-1915-2 at Drumrooske will be closed from January 13 to January 28.

Traffic travelling to Killymard and beyond will be diverted via the bypass, Doonan Roundabout, the L-1845-4 and the L-1865-2. All heavy goods vehicles will be diverted via N15 and L-1945.

Please allow extra time for your journeys.