Donegal flying the flag for Ireland’s best breakfast

Two Donegal businesses have been shortlisted for an award at this year’s Georgina Campbell Irish Breakfast Awards, in association with Fáilte Ireland.

Taking place on February 17 at the InterContinental Dublin, the Irish Breakfast Awards celebrate the finest Irish food producers and those who take special pride in serving the best breakfasts and brunches in Ireland to tourists and locals alike.

The awards will be attended by representatives from the hospitality industry, food writers and food organisations and with special guest, chef and author, Rachel Allen.

The shortlist includes: Danny Minnies Country House, Annagry and Filligans, Glenties.

Each shortlisted establishment has been independently assessed and recognised by Georgina Campbell and her team as being among the leading breakfast venues in Ireland.

Speaking ahead of the Awards, renowned food writer and author, Georgina says: “No one should underestimate the importance of a great breakfast. It is fundamental to maintaining and building Ireland’s international standing as a country with an outstanding food culture and a reputation for warm hospitality.

"Tourists select a hotel or guesthouse for many reasons, but breakfast ranks among the most important and is often the reason guests return in the future – or not.

“The aim of the Irish Breakfast Awards is not only to reward those who are raising the bar for breakfast, but to encourage others to consider what they can do to ensure that they are showcasing and supporting the best local and Irish producers.

"And now, more than ever before, it’s not just about sourcing and serving great Irish food. Establishments have to ensure consistently high standards of service and offer value for money, while being mindful of the impact their business is having on the environment.

“We all have a responsibility to creating a more sustainable planet, and the hospitality industry has a significant role to play,” said Georgina.

“This is why we have introduced a new Sustainability Award for 2020, which will recognise a hotel, guest house, B&B, café or visitor attraction for its contribution and commitment to the environment.”

Now in their fourth year, The Irish Breakfast Awards in association with Fáilte Ireland are regarded as among the most important food awards in Ireland, due to their independent, anonymous assessment process and the industry standards they promote.

Winners will be published on www.ireland-guide.com